Volkswagen Passenger Cars India awards PR mandate to Adfactors PR
The mandate became effective on April 1st, 2023
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has signed Adfactors PR as its new communications partner.
As part of the new mandate, which becomes effective April 1st, 2023, Adfactors will deploy the full breadth of its expertise from media relations, corporate reputation, crisis communications to strategic communications, social impact and digital services for Volkswagen.
Abbey Thomas, Head of Marketing & PR, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are delighted to welcome on board, Adfactors PR as our new communications partners. The auto industry is currently experiencing dynamic shifts and we are glad we can count on a proven and dependable partner like Adfactors PR to help us navigate this ever-changing environment.”
Adfactors PR Director Percy Dubash said, “Volkswagen is a marquee brand that has established a reputation for setting new standards in innovation, engineering excellence, safety and sustainability. This mandate is thus a big win for us and I am confident it will make a fine addition to our already-extensive mobility portfolio.”
Media Mantra`s InfluSurf Communications wins digital mandate for Recliners India
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed out of the Gurgaon office
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 5:21 PM | 2 min read
InfluSurf Communications, the creative unit of the Media Mantra Group, has won the digital media mandate for Recliners India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed out of the Gurgaon office. As part of the mandate, InfluSurf will handle the brand’s digital strategy nationally, along with managing its Social Media, Website and SEO presence in the country.
Neeraj Bansal, CEO, Recliners India, adds, “We are pleased to partner with InfluSurf, one of India’s fastest-growing creative agencies, and thereby leverage InfluSurf’s domain expertise to drive our digital campaigns and built robust digital assets.”
Speaking on the new win Nikhil Sharda, VP, InfluSurf, said, “We are so excited and honoured to be working with such a well-known company as Recliners India with a long-standing pedigree, as they begin the next stage of their digital transformation. Their vision and expectations for digital are in perfect alignment with our strategy of using new-age mediums to have measurable business impact. We are looking forward to a long-standing partnership with this iconic brand.”
Udit Pathak, Founder & Director, Media Mantra Group, adds, “Recliners India is a very well-known brand having more than 80% of the market share in an overcrowded industry of recliners. We are delighted and humbled by the trust the brand has in us to take it to newer heights. This win is also a testimony to Influsurf's rapidly-growing reputation as one of the most sought-after creative digital agencies that is bolstered by a diverse and talented team working towards transforming modern-day businesses in the ever-competitive world.”
ON PURPOSE names Kaushik Kashyap as Head of South
Kaushik was previously with Weber Shandwick as Vice-President for seven years
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 11:33 AM | 2 min read
ON PURPOSE has appointed Kaushik Kashyap as the head of its business in the South. Kaushik was previously with Weber Shandwick as Vice-President for seven years servicing clients on issues-based work while also leading its content vertical.
As the Head of South at ON PURPOSE, Kaushik will be responsible for leading the firm's business in Bengaluru while also designing a roadmap for its expansion in other markets.
ON PURPOSE Founder and Managing Director, Girish Balachandran, said, “The market in Bengaluru is witnessing a growing need for subject matter expertise and strong PR counsel for clients in technology, climate action and social impact. We are also experiencing an increase in demand from our clients in Delhi and Mumbai wanting to tap into markets in the South. With our presence here for the last 3 years, we are well positioned to offer clients local insights with world-class counsel. Kaushik brings two decades of experience in journalism and communications that will allow us to offer clients more seasoned counsel and execution.”
On the appointment, Kashyap said, “I’ve admired the way ON PURPOSE has grown in social impact and is helping clients align narratives with UN Sustainable Development Goals. As the firm makes its presence felt in the country, the time is right for it to spread its wings especially in the South. I’m proud to be a part of this wonderful journey with a talented and committed team.”
Prior to ON PURPOSE, Kaushik worked with a wide range of clients ranging from telecommunication to automotive, advocacy mandates to government ministries. Before joining the communications industry, he occupied senior editorial roles in publications like Tehelka, Hindustan Times and India Today.
Sony India awards PR mandate to Adfactors PR
The mandate will see Adfactors PR strengthen the company’s brand positioning
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 12:13 PM | 1 min read
Sony India has awarded its public relations responsibilities to Adfactors PR.
The mandate, which was awarded after a competitive pitch process, will see Adfactors PR working closely with Sony India’s Corporate Communication team to strengthen the company’s brand positioning and enhance its reputation in India.
Pooja Chaudhary, Sony India’s Head of Corporate Communication, said, "We are excited to appoint Adfactors PR as our communications partner to further consolidate our premium brand position in India. With the firm’s insights, strategic counsel and expertise in PR and digital engagements, we are confident about enhancing our brand visibility and further strengthen the arc of influence with media, creative community and key opinion leaders.”
Adfactors PR Executive Director Nikhil Dey said, "We are delighted to have been chosen as the communications partner by Sony India. This is a testament to the strength of our team and our track record of delivering strategic, integrated communications programmes that deliver results. We look forward to working with Sony India in building and protecting its brand among consumers, media and it’s key stakeholders.”
Anand Subramanian moves on from Apple as Corp Comm Lead, India
He was with the company for two years
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 10:57 AM | 2 min read
Anand Subramanian has moved on from Apple as Corporate Communications Lead, India. He was with the organisation for two years.
Subramanian announced this on LinkedIn where he said, “I take off to pursue new endeavours starting this week, in my life beyond Apple. From where I came, with about a decade and a half in startups, Apple was a very different world. And yet the energy, commitment and passion that team members brought to Apple was infectious and remains the secret sauce behind the inspirational products and services built here. It has been an incredible privilege to lead the corporate communications and storytelling charge for Apple in India over the last couple of years, and I look back with gratitude for the opportunity to bring to life, Apple’s values and commitment to India at such an important time for this country. A huge shoutout to all my amazing colleagues— across corporate and product PR here in India, worldwide comms colleagues and leadership, and the IN marketing and business teams, who hold the flag high for India! I can’t wait to share more about what’s next for me and the optimism that it accompanies. This life update by design, intersects with another big one— the arrival of our second baby who brings with him the abundant joys of new parenthood, which I now get to experience all over again without missing a beat from these precious moments!”
He carries more than 15 years of strategic experience in marketing, communications and public relations for brands that have been built ground up.
Subramanian is also associated with a startup called Clairco (Clean Air Company), as its Member of the Board and Advisor.
In the past, he has also worked with organisations like Ola, CoCubes.com, Future Vista View Edu Tech Pvt. Ltd., and Career Launcher. He had also contributed to startups like ‘&’ and Geri Home Care in Chennai.
PR industry trends to look out for
Highlights from Public Relations Consultants Association of India’s SPRINT 2022-23
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 7, 2023 10:31 AM | 6 min read
Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI), India’s largest PR professional body, has released SPRINT 2022-23 – its annual study of public relations insights, nuggets and trends
The study, done in collaboration with Astrum, India’s first science-based specialist reputation advisory to generate unique industry trends and insights, revealed that PR consultancies in the country are making a considerable investment in strengthening their regional outreach as clients reach out to consumers in tier II and III cities.
Speaking on the role regional PR plays in the industry, Deepti Sethi, CEO, PRCAI, said, “ I think this is mirroring the trends of where the consumption patterns are and how the relevance of the content is made relevant. So, if you see the PR spends, what was 15 per cent earlier, would go to 25 per cent in the next three years, which really shows that today, you are not painting everybody with the same brush. You are making sure that the targetted comunications is happening to the languages to the formats that those people are wanting to listen to. And that is the power of the new digital integrated communications, where we are not restricting ourselves to doing a press release and just transcribe that into 30 languages. We are creating content which is relevant for the audience. The second thing is the way businesses are growing. Four metros, if you go back a few years, that is where all the action was. But that's not the case anymore. There are over 35 cities that are playing a significant role in the growth of the economy and the business and if you have to communicate to the audience there, you have to be mindful of how you are communicating with them. Look at Google and how it has diverse regional languages. I think that is the kind of clear trend that you have to make sure how your communication is relevant to the audience today that you are talking to and that is no longer only a marketing function. It is where communications – with its diversity it is bringing to the table today has the power to implement and execute.”
However, the report revealed that the high employee attrition rate in the industry at 20 per cent is a pressing issue that may hamper the quality and ability of client service. Said Atul Sharma, President, PRCAI, “This is a problem that every industry is facing in this day and age. So, if you look at the Great Resignation, the entire space has been built on the back of that. I also think that when people were holed up in their homes, suddenly priorities changed. Being in the present became more important. And I think that is something that people have assessed, people have reviewed and I do not see this trend going away anytime soon. People have become more certain about what they want in life and their priorities and in some of these cases, it is about work-life balance, in some cases it is about getting more from your life than work and I think those pieces are very clear out there. What we are trying, and can tell you as a PR firm, one of the things that we are trying to do is trying to make sure there is better work-life balance for everyone.”
Other Key Trends In SPRINT 2022-23:
Digital First: In this hyper digital era, nine out of 10 clients has to deal with fake news in last one year and trust and authenticity in communications has taken over visibility. While 75 per cent feel that newspaper space is shrinking, 3 out of 5 see an increase in the share of paid news across digital media. Media Relations is losing revenue share but continues to be a significant contributor at 68 per cent, in the next three years its significance may drop to 48 per cent.
Increasing PR off Marketing Pie: An encouraging trend qualifying integrated communications is that companies in India are now allocating a higher proportion of their marketing budget to PR services. PR share of annual marketing budgets of clients saw 7 percentage point increase in 4 years, expanding from 10 per cent in 2019 to 17 per cent in 2022
Broadening Services Portfolios: The post pandemic scenario points out that clients turned to PR to effectively communicate with multi stakeholders – both external and internal where 93 per cent ranked crisis handling as most important, followed by public affairs and advocacy at 89 per cent and internal communications at 85 per cent, becoming the top three sought-after services in the PR realm.
The PR Measurement Efficacy: SPRINT 2022-23 revealed that 95 per cent of respondents measure their PR efforts, with over 80 per cent reporting that measurement metrics are finalised at the beginning of the campaign, a positive step to drive effectiveness. Even more importantly, three out of five respondents agreed that PR measurement and evaluation is shifting from AVE to other metrics, a long-overdue development that can only support the industry’s overall value.
Talent Shortage Is PR Industry’s Biggest Headwind
Talent Scarcity: The survey insights noted that the industry has been witnessing attrition of more than 20 per cent, higher than the global standards. For the Millennials, the balance between career aspirations and better quality of life is no longer an either/or choice. Higher compensation and need for work life balance reasons for frequent job shifts, besides post Covid-19 phenomenon reflective of different live goals of millennials changing careers path outside PR to opt for alternate career choices like creating music band, teaching in rural areas, taking up entrepreneurship.
Newer Hunting Grounds: The study found that most staff are still recruiting from masscomm and journalism institutes, through new hunting grounds are emerging with increased hiring from graduate colleges and MBA institutes.
Higher need to upskill people: The study shows there is under-investment in talent development and firms are spending less than 1.5 per cent of their revenues in training, making a strong case for the immediate attention to prioritize constant investment in people that will pay dividends in the long run.
Bridging Client-Agency Expectations: A bridge needs to be built between client and consultancy expectations. While clients are willing to pay for higher quality talent and expects PR professionals to come with rich experience in public advocacy, legal expertise, and other key subject matters, 83% of consultancy respondents revealed that the client budgets are not increasing at the same pace as consulting expenses.
Concluded Sharma, "PRCAI is striving to build a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. SPRINT 2022-23, is a step in that direction and reveals how the industry professionals are increasingly becoming indispensable to India Inc., not just as supporters but partners in growth.” He added, “We are now being recognised as strategic consultants who help solve business problems and for this transformation to sustain, technology and talent has to complement each other most effectively.”
MobiKwik appoints Mrinall Dey as VP and Head – PR & Corp Comm
Prior to this, he was associated with Byju’s as Vice President – Corporate Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 7, 2023 10:16 AM | 1 min read
MobiKwik has appointed Mrinall Dey as Vice President and Head – PR and Corporate Communications.
Prior to this, he was associated with Byju’s as Vice President – Corporate Communications.
Dey has been in the industry for about 25 years and has managed communications for global brands across diverse industries which includes telecom, FMCG and financial services. He has also worked with Weber Shandwick as Senior Vice President -Media Strategy.
Throughout his career, Dey contributed to organisations namely American Express, PepsiCo India and Bharti Airtel. He spent about seven years in journalism starting his career with Press Trust of India and The Asian Age.
G20 India awards social media mandate to EXPD – digital arm of Avian WE
As part of the mandate, EXPD will deploy a 10-member team to provide round-the-clock social media management and analysis
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 2:23 PM | 1 min read
G20 Secretariat, ministry of external affairs, has awarded the social media mandate for managing online presence of India’s G20 Presidency to EXPD, Avian WE’s digital arm.
The mandate was awarded to EXPD after a bidding process in which more than 15 agencies presented their proposals. As part of the mandate, EXPD will deploy a 10-member team on-site to provide round-the-clock social media management and analysis.
G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. India holds the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.
EXPD is an award-winning digital, creative, content, and analytics practice of Avian WE and has won the Digital Team of the Year for two years in a row at Velocity Awards 2021 and 2022. It also won the Digital Consultancy of the Year award at the same awards in 2022. EXPD services more than 30 retainer clients, which include key Govt organisations, and private global and Indian clients.
