Value 360 Communications introduces 'return-to-work' initiative

The Relaunch initiative will help professionals with resume gaps from 12 months up to 3 years to update skills and rebuild career

Value 360 Communications has introduced Relaunch, a ‘returnship’ program for professionals who have taken career breaks between 12 months to 3 years.

The firm is inviting applications, irrespective of the reason behind the career break, to support professionals in their journey back into the workforce with a tailored 6-month Relaunch program. The program will also cater to professionals who lost or stepped away from their jobs during the pandemic.

With Relaunch, Value 360 Communications will offer such opportunities to professionals across business areas, including PR Client Servicing, Digital Marketing, and Content Development.

Returnees will have end-to-end support, including skill-building, hand-holding, networking opportunities, and more.

Manisha Chaudhary, Founder-Director, Value 360 Communications, said, "At Value 360, we have always been committed to supporting our team members' continued development and career progression. We believe that the right talent can steer a company towards immense success, and a career gap should not hold us back from offering opportunities to promising professionals. This is where Relaunch comes into the picture as a returnship program for everyone who had to step back from their professional life for any reason."

Apart from its hands-on approach to reskilling/upskilling professionals after a career break, Value 360 Communications will also offer valuable exposure to multi-disciplinary teams delivering client-critical solutions. Doing so will develop skillsets and set professionals up for success, proving that a career break is not a blot on the CV.

