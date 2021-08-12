Value 360 Communications expands into Singapore

In a development that underlines its leadership position in the communications industry, Value 360 Communications has announced its expansion into Singapore. Having established a strong foothold in the Indian market with key brand mandates such as MG Motor, MPL, QuickHeal, Indian Angel Broking, and Oriflame, among others, the agency is now set to take a pie in the Southeast Asian market.

The strategic expansion is driven by Southeast Asia’s growing stature as a hotbed for high-growth start-ups. As an agency that has created a decided niche in the start-up PR space, Value 360 is well-positioned to replicate its success in the Singapore market. In a bid to hit the ground running in the city-state, the agency is tapping into its own client base and identifying Indian partner brands operating in Singapore.

In line with this strategy, Value 360 Communications is already in talks with some of its notable clients with offshoots in Singapore. In doing so, the agency will lay the foundation for disrupting the Southeast Asian start-up ecosystem over the next few months.

Kunal Kishore Sinha, Founder-Director - Value 360 Communications, said, “We are delighted to announce our foray into Singapore, especially since our very first steps in this new market will be in tandem with the brands that we helped build in India. Having worked with the biggest and most influential start-ups in the country and helping many of them grow into Unicorns, venturing into overseas markets was our next natural step. As the Southeast Asian economy is witnessing the emergence of several promising start-ups, it makes Singapore the perfect avenue for our strategic international expansion and we foresee hyper-growth on the horizon for Value 360 as well as its partner brands.”

Headquartered in Delhi with principal offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad, Value 360 Communications handles an impressive portfolio of brands across industries such as fintech, proptech, lifestyle, hospitality, and more. On the back of its contributions to the Indian PR fraternity, the company has won several awards and accolades including those from ICCO Global Awards, PRovoke, SABRE, IPRCCA, ABBY Awards and Campaign India Award, etc. Its expansion into the Singapore market is set to unlock the agency’s next phase of exciting growth.

