V360 Group launches Value 360 Bharat

A colleague recently told me that while she was invited to the board of a company because of her experience in managing the P&L of the PR agency that she led, it was her skills in reputation management, crisis handling and brand building that the board extensively used and valued. As a communications professional, she was able to bring her unique perspective to the boardroom. There were, in any case, many on the board who were adept at reading and interpreting the company financials, probably a shade better than her!

Progressive boards today appreciate the significance of diversity of thought for long-term growth. While revenue generation and long-term sustainable growth remain paramount, these boards recognise that brand reputation is the most valued asset of an organisation – and one that definitely impacts business growth. Discussions on market understanding, the customer, competition, stakeholder expectations, community engagement, effective use of digital marketing at various legs of the customer journey, crisis handling – all of these as key components of brand strategy, are under focus. Given the intense competition for talent in today’s world, the need to build a powerful narrative that resonates with employees as well as external stakeholders is also critical. Marketing and communications (Marcom) professionals who have a successful track record of managing these aspects are best placed to add this value.

Marcom professionals best understand stakeholder expectations and what will make them tick. They can view board discussions from the lens of how they may be perceived internally and externally and contribute this perspective. Having managed several crisis situations, their practical guidance on navigating sensitive issues serves as a valuable asset. Besides, their experience in change management, brand management, consistent messaging and nurturing external relationships can help the organisation build trust among all stakeholders.

Yet, surprisingly, Marcom continues to be considered a support function, one which looks at the soft aspects of branding or communication. Moreover, the common perception is that anyone with language skills can perform such a role, and that designing and assessing strategic campaigns is common sense. But is it? From research to data analytics and insights and from targeting strategy and promotion to impact measurement – there is a lot that goes into creating brand awareness, getting advocates, attracting and retaining talent, and building a reputation.

What will it take for Marcom professionals to make it as independent directors of boards? With 1,200 potential vacancies expected to open up for independent directors across listed companies in India in the next financial year, this could be a talent pool that can be tapped.

However, for this to happen, Marcom professionals first need to have the desire to take up board positions and then start preparing themselves for these roles. It should be looked at as career progression and not just a post-retirement option. Naturally, a Marcom professional that has invested in building their own brand has an advantage. Speaker opportunities, sharing one’s point of view on networking platforms and industry forums are some ways of spotlighting one’s area of expertise.

Then comes the need to hone one’s business acumen and showcase to the board how one’s strategies and insights have helped achieve business priorities, drive organisational growth and helped move the needle on brand building or reputation management. Additionally, knowledge of corporate governance and some amount of financial acumen would also stand one in good stead.

That said, this is an uphill task and Marcom professionals are likely to encounter challenges as they seek to make the shift to the board. What is needed, then, is a mindset change – first, among Marcom professionals, who should start to position themselves as experts who can provide a much-needed outside-in perspective; and second, among boards, who today are missing out on a vital perspective that can enable them to make more informed decisions.