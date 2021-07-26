Tute Consult wins integrate comms outreach mandate for NUMI Paris

Strategic Marcom agency Tute Consult, has won the integrated communication outreach mandate for French luxury eyewear brand NUMI Paris. The agency will be responsible for enhancing NUMI Paris’ imagery pan India, driving relevant campaigns, handling influencer activations and strategic PR.

Tute Consult with their data-driven and strategic approach will fully optimise all traditional and digital communication touch points to engage and establish NUMI Paris’s position and dominance in its category.

NUMI Paris eyewear, the latest in fashion to have arrived from Paris was recently launched in India with a vision to grow beyond barriers of established, conventional ideas of luxury and enable people with the freedom to exercise one’s idiosyncratic style. The brand in its first month collaborated with two of the most coveted sporting events in the world - The French Open Tennis Tournament as associate sponsor and ICC World Test Championship (Ad campaign showcase with telecast partner Hotstar). Few weeks ago, the brand made a splashing announcement by roping in talented actress Athiya Shetty and ace cricketer KL Rahul as their brand ambassadors.

Mr. Jean-Phillipe Chilet, the Directeur du Development Commerciale for NUMI says “We are excited to have onboard Tute Consult as our integrated communications partner in India. With their vast experience in consumer brands and the work they’ve put in for other brands, it only deemed fit to have someone who shares the same vision as us. The team is agile, passionate and strategic, something that forms a very strong foundation. We look forward to a long inning together.”

Commenting on the new business win, Shweta Mehrotra, Lead - Strategy, Tute Consult said, “We’re excited to partner with NUMI Paris and bring the French elegance to India. We’re glad that the team has entrusted us with the brand’s communications mandate and are on the same page with us when we proposed a multiple avenue outreach programme. We understand that luxury consumers reside across several pockets in India (urban to rural) and consistent engagement through innovative and high impact activations are what will get us their attention and hold. We look forward to a strong and fruitful collaboration with NUMI Paris.”

