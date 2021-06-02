Tute Consult wins communications mandate for Modi Naturals' FMCG gamut

Modi Naturals has appointed Tute Consult as its Communication agency for driving relevant campaigns, content marketing and strategic PR with an advanced data-driven and communications approach.

The agency will be responsible for enhancing Modi Natural’s image pan India, as the brand is set to foray into new markets and will be launching various healthy products in the ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook segment. Tute Consult aims to fully optimise all communication touchpoints and spearhead an engaging integrated communications programme, to establish the brand's dominance in its category by launching relevant campaigns, product promotions, events and other outreach activities.

Speaking on the partnership, Akshay Modi, Joint Managing Director, Modi Naturals, said, “Going forward with our vision FY 21-22, we have a number of strategic initiatives planned. We wanted an agency that intersects creativity, data and messaging to build our brands; and are delighted to see that Tute understands our need of adopting an integrated communication approach with the required sensitivity during the pandemic. We are certain that the dynamic and experienced talent at Tute will help us drive our narrative in a captivating manner.”

Commenting on the fresh win, Komal Lath, Founder, Tute Consult, said, “FMCG industry is one of the priority sectors during the pandemic and Modi Naturals has come to us at a time when the surrounding is extremely sensitive. With the company’s expansion into new markets, we are highly thrilled to commence this exciting and challenging journey with Modi Naturals. We believe our understanding of the brand’s vision and our strategic approach in the current situation will help us deliver promising results.”

