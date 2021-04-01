Tute Consult joins global agency network Clarity Connections

Today Tute Consult, an integrated MarCom agency has announced it has joined Clarity Connections, a global agency network of 30 agencies worldwide. The network was founded by Clarity, a global integrated communications agency recently commended by PRWeek as both Best International Agency, and winner of Specialist Consultancy of the Year.

The network was soft-launched in Q4 of 2020 and has already commenced several joint campaigns globally. With the launch of the network, Tute Consult expands its global reach with partners on the ground across all of North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC, as well as offering clients in-network services such as video production, direct marketing and research capabilities. Clients are able to tap the network’s services through either an always-on model with a hub and spoke approach or on an as-needed basis.

“Clarity’s vision has always been to build a new kind of agency, one perfectly suited for the world businesses operate in today,” said Alex MacLaverty, Global COO of Clarity. “Companies are increasingly looking for an agency that can combine global reach and thinking with the adaptability and agility of a nimble, on the ground team. With Clarity Connections, we are able to provide this to clients, providing best in class services and localized expertise worldwide.”

Adding on to it, Komal Lath, Founder of Tute Consult said, “With this network, we are quite excited to be working with a like-minded set of companies via the hub and spoke method. Not only is this global alliance helpful to learn and bring in localized insights across 30 markets, it also enables us to provide our services globally with companies who are entering India via this network. We have worked with some of them, and it has been a fruitful and enriching experience. We are looking forward to bringing in global PR expertise, best practices and combined growth in the coming months.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)