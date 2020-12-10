The Himalaya Drug Company appoints Prameet Hebbar as Head - Corporate Communications & CSR

Hebbar moves on from Shriram Properties Limited where he worked as Deputy General Manager - Marketing Communications.

Prameet Hebbar has been appointed as the Head-Corporate Communications and CSR for The Himalaya Drug Company. Reporting to the Director, HR, Hebbar will work on 360 degrees brand communications and PR mandate along with managing reputation of the wellness firm.

In his earlier stint at Shriram Properties Limited, he worked as Deputy General Manager-Marketing Communications.

Hebbar comes with a rich experience in Marketing & Corporate Communications of nearly 18 years and is an alumnus of St. Josephs College of Business Administration. He has a demonstrated history of working in the automotive, automotive components, direct selling, advertising and real estate industry and skilled in Corporate Communications, Corporate Marketing, Market Research, Brand Management, Corporate Events, Marketing Strategy,Advertising & CSR.