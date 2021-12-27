Teamwork Communications Group marks 12th year in Communication and Public Relations

Despite a Covid-induced economic slowdown and the second wave of coronavirus, leading healthcare public relations firm Teamwork Communications Group has reached a 12-year milestone, exhibiting phenomenal growth in business and workforce. The firm has also been named one of India's top 25 public relations firms, making 2021 one of the most fruitful years. Founded by media and public relations experts Kamal Narayan and Nikky Gupta in 2009, the company has made a name as India's sole healthcare specialist communications agency in the last 12 years.

"It was a tough year for the sector as the second Covid wave wreaked devastation across the country. Despite this, we were able to keep the majority of our clients while also adding a huge number of new ones. I'm happy to report that our public relations and digital marketing divisions have gained over 60 new clients. We are dedicated to providing our clients with the best public relations services possible. As we approach 2022, I am optimistic that both India and the public relations business will be able to overcome new obstacles such as Omicron and continue to flourish," says Nikky Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Teamwork Communications Group.

The company has done various award-winning campaigns this year and bagged multiple prestigious awards. This includes Gold Award for Specialized agency of the year- Healthcare 2020 by exchange4media, Gold Award for Category for Public Awareness by Ad Gully IMAGEXX 2021 and Bronze award for Hero Cycles - Best PR Campaign in Public Awareness/Public Health Marcomm awards by Exchange4media. The company was also named one of the "Top 100 Influential Game Changers" in Exchange4media's PR and Corporate Communications list.

With the success of the healthcare campaigns, the company was able to expand its communications capabilities beyond healthcare and effectively serve various clients, including startups, corporations, educational institutions, and lifestyle brands. Keeping up with the times, the agency established a specialized social and digital media segment a few years ago, expanding beyond its usual PR practice. The digital and social media division has also experienced significant growth in recent years.

"The year 2021 marked a significant shift away from traditional media coverage towards digital platforms. We designed broad communication strategies for our clients, ensuring that they were visible in both traditional and digital media while also establishing thought leadership. We intend to expand our presence beyond our traditional stronghold regions of Delhi and Mumbai in the future, with a focus on southern India," adds Nikky Gupta.

Despite the obstacles of a lockdown and remote working restrictions, the firm continues to expand its human resource, with a 30 percent increase in staff this year. Special HR initiatives, such as remote training and upskilling sessions, and mental health workshops, were also undertaken to ensure that a majority of the workforce could work from home.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)