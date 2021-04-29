Team Pumpkin bags PR, Social Media mandate for Order Management Plus

The agency will be involved in the planning and execution of all outward media communication and take responsibility for online marketing and advertising programs for the brand

Team Pumpkin, a full-service digital marketing and public relations agency, has been appointed the PR, Social Media and Performance Marketing mandate for technology solution platform, Order Management Plus. They will be involved in the planning and execution of all outward media communication and take responsibility for online marketing and advertising programs for the brand.

Order Management Plus is a Bangalore-based company that offers a single, unified platform for inventory and warehouse management, marketplace integration, insight reports and accounts management for eCommerce brands. Their online solution, “Omplus”, gives retailers everything they need to start, manage and grow their business online.

Commenting on the partnership, the CEO of Order Management Plus says, "We were very impressed with Team Pumpkin's repertoire of work. They have had continued and consistent success in helping enterprises devise the right communication and marketing strategies across different industries—especially in the technology and eCommerce spaces. We’re excited to have them on board and are eager to see what we can achieve through this partnership."

Speaking on the mandate, Nirav Lalan, COO of Team Pumpin says, "The Omplus solution makes expansion to e-tail easier and more accessible. We're sure this technology will have a positive impact on several businesses and are excited to begin amplification across all platforms. We have differentiated performance strategies in place for LinkedIn, Google, and other far-reaching networks in order to boost brand awareness and help facilitate their growth journey."

