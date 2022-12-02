Sumeet Chatterjee joins Larsen & Toubro as Chief Communications Officer

Sumeet Chatterjee has joined Larsen & Toubro as Chief Communications Officer.

His previous stint was with RPG Enterprises as Senior Vice President and Group Head – Corporate Communication.

He announced his move on LinkedIn where he said, “Today I joined L&T after spending a decade with RPG Group. It will be my privilege to partner some of the finest minds in the industry in telling the L&T story that is built on the foundation of integrity, smart manufacturing & engineering prowess, stellar corporate governance, sustainability, social responsibility and people-centric culture. I want to thank my friends in media who have supported me whenever I reached out to them, my stellar team in RPG, agency partners, my colleagues who were very generous with their words of praise during my farewell and last but not the least Mr. Harsh Goenka for his patience, mentoring and encouraging me to push the boundaries. Looking forward to new beginnings, new challenges, new relationships and many new goals at L&T.”

Chatterjee is a corporate communication specialist with sharp understanding of the building blocks of communication - media relations, crisis management, internal communication and digital marketing. He has been in the industry for over 25 years.

Throughout his career, Chatterjee has worked with organisations namely SE TransStadia Limited, Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, Radio Mirchi (Entertainment Network India Limited), Ogilvy & Mather, Lintas, Enterprise Nexus Advertising (WPP company), JWT and Eastman Kodak.

