Soft Bank’s Paroma Roy Chowdhury to join Dream Sports as Lead Communications and Advocacy

Chowdhury was associated with companies like Soft Bank, Google, Bharti Airtel and HP in the past

Former SoftBank Group Senior Director, Asia Communications and Public Affairs, Paroma Roy Chowdhury will be joining Dream Sports as its lead communication and advocacy efforts at the group level.

She will be working directly with the founders Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth to realize their objectives of positioning, visibility, and advocacy.

She shared the development through her social media handle, which stated, “Very excited to share that after a brief hiatus, I will be joining Dream Sports, the sports conglomerate that owns Dream 11 and Fancode, among other brands, to lead its communication and advocacy efforts at the group level.

Dream Sports has had a fantastic journey, so far. It is India's first sports tech unicorn with a multi-billion dollar valuation. Apart from the flagship brand, Dream 11, which is India's biggest fantasy sports platform, it also has a multi-sports, content aggregation platform, Fancode, and has an accelerator for entrepreneurs. Recently, they were the main sponsors of IPL.

I loved the energy of the founders Harsh Jain and Bhavit Shah and will be directly working with them, and the super-qualified CXO team, to realize their objectives of positioning, visibility and advocacy. I also spoke with a whole host of people, including my unmatchable mentors, industry peers, and trusted journalists, and everyone is convinced of its potential to grow multi-fold in the coming years.

So, come 2021, it is onwards and upwards and I will be spending more time in Mumbai, to work closely with the Dream team. It is my favorite city, I love cricket and clearly, the universe is conspiring to let me have some fun.”

Chowdhury moves on after a nearly 6 years-long stint at Soft Bank Group International. In her two decades of professional career, she has been associated with firms like Google, Bharti Airtel, HP and GE Capital India in various capacities. She started her career as a Journalist, covering Business and worked with publications like Business Today, The Economic Times, and Business Standard before taking the corporate communications route.