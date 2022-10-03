Shilpa Chandole joins Concept PR as VP-Lifestyle & Consumer PR

Chandole’s previous stint was with Communicate India as VP – Communications

Published: Oct 3, 2022 11:03 AM  | 1 min read
Concept PR

Shilpa Chandole has joined Concept PR as Vice President – Lifestyle & Consumer PR.

Her previous stint was with Communicate India as Vice President – Communications.

Chandole is a communication expert with over 20 years of international work experience and a proven track record of building brands using effective communication strategies.

Throughout her career, she has contributed to agencies namely Gutenberg, Reibus FZ LLC, Percept Profile Gulf, and Integrated Brandcomm. Private Limited.

