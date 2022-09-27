Shefali Sapra joins Diageo India as VP of Corporate Communications

Prior to this, she was associated with Danone as Director – of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications

Diageo India

Shefali Sapra has joined Diageo India as Vice President – of Corporate Communications.

Prior to this, she was associated with Danone as Director – of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications where she was responsible for driving Danone’s regulatory, communications and public affairs mandate in India.

Sapra is a communications game changer with over two decades of experience in public relations, marketing, brand and crisis communication, media relations and public affairs. She has worked with cross-functional teams across geographies and straddling multiple roles in different industries has allowed her to hone critical functional and leadership competencies. 

Throughout her career, Sapra has worked for various agencies and corporates namely Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd, The PRactice, Porter Novelli, RK Swamy BBDO, Mudra, Ogilvy and Hokkaido Shimbun.

