Senjam Raj Sekhar to Head Global Communications for MPL

Bengaluru-based, Galactus Funware Technology-owned online gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) has strengthened its communications team by onboarding Senjam Raj Sekhar as its Global Head of Communications. A seasoned communications professional, he brings two decades of vast repertoire of experience in driving strategic communications, building brand and corporate reputations across South Asia, UK and Africa to the table. In his new role, he will be responsible for helping MPL democratise mobile eSports across the world.

In his previous avatars, Sekhar has been associated with a diverse range of industries such as technology, retail, FMCG, ecommerce and telecom. He has led brand communications for Samsung, Bharti Enterprises, Flipkart and Vedanta. Sekhar has also provided strategic counsel in areas of corporate positioning, messaging, thought leadership and issues management to brands such as HP, Microsoft Navision, Motorola, Adidas, BBC World, Bilt, Apollo Tyres, Benetton, LVMH, Phillip Morris, GSK, HP, Ernst &Young, Max New York Life, UTStarcom, Nasscom and Hutch while working on the agency side with Genesis Burson Marsteller.

Sekhar holds an LLB degree from Delhi University. He has also been a regular columnist with The Asian Age from the past 24 years and counting.

