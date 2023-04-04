Saswati Panigrahi elevated as Global External Communications Lead at Castrol
Panigrahi had joined the company as head of communications
Saswati Panigrahi has been elevated to the role of Global External Communications Lead at Castrol.
She had joined this company as Head of Communications.
She announced this move on LinkedIn where she said, “Glad to share that I’ve moved into a new role at Castrol, where I will manage external communications for Castrol globally. In February 2023, Castrol unveiled its refreshed brand identity, reflecting our unique market positioning and the opportunities we see in meeting the changing needs of our customers. Around the same time, I moved into my new role and got to witness up close the detailed planning, hard work and collaboration that comes with refreshing a 100+ year old brand. The last two months were demanding, as I balanced my new global role in addition to my India role and delivered on key projects crucial to the organisation. A big #thankyou to the Castrol India leadership team and my colleagues in communications and external Affairs, India, for all your support and camaraderie. I am excited about what the future holds and the opportunity to work closely with Caroline Spreckley and collaborate with the wider customers and products team at bp. Here’s to moving onward, upward, and forward with Castrol.”
Panigrahi’s last stint was with Bayer where she worked for nine years as Communications Business Partner, Crop Science. She has also worked at organisations namely BASF, Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd, 20:20 MEDIA.
Media Mantra bags PR mandate for Uplers
The agency will oversee all media communications for the brand’s business operations and services
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 10:30 AM | 2 min read
Independent Public Relations (PR) and integrated communications firm Media Mantra has been awarded the PR mandate for Uplers - a leading technology talent matchmaking firm. The agency will oversee all media communications for the brand’s business operations and services.
Acting in its role as a strategic PR partner, Media Mantra will be seen aligning the communications and reinforcing Uplers’ market leadership in India. The reputed agency will be seen working on Uplers’ corporate reputation and awareness, amplifying its visibility, strategic communication counsel, and overall public relations and media relations. With this partnership, Uplers aims to highlight its unique value proposition and raise awareness about how the brand is helping matchmake India's top technology and digital talent with global companies offering remote full-time, long-term job opportunities.
Mrs Pooja Pathak, Founder and Director, Media Mantra said, “We at Media Mantra, are thrilled to be collaborating with a fast-growing brand like Uplers. With a clear understanding of the brand’s ambitions and priorities, we are conscious of our role as strategic advisers and intend to use our vast experience and unmatched expertise to implement creative, disruptive, and strong public relations campaigns that will help Uplers elevate their brand reputation and engagement in the ever-competitive market.”
Mr Dhaivat Mehta, Vice President of Brand and Marketing, Uplers said, “We are excited about our new strategic partnership with Media Mantra. We will be counting on the firm’s experience and expertise to help us strengthen our brand visibility and market position. Uplers' mission is to make hiring, and getting hired, simple, fast, and reliable. For Indian tech talent this means unlocking the door to work-from-anywhere, flexible work hours, access to global companies, cutting-edge projects, higher compensation and much more. Together with the Media Mantra team we'd like to ensure that Indian talent has the apt insights to benefit from the opportunities which are being shaped by the future of work."
Digital leaders at Doing Digital Forum Yerevan
The event will take place April 5, 2023, in Yerevan
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 10:51 AM | 2 min read
An inaugural event of Armenian SPRING PR, co-organized by Ameriabank, The Doing Digital Forum (DDF), is set to unite industry leaders to explore the latest trends and best experiences in digital transformation. Forum features Chris Skinner, a renowned global expert in fintech and digital transformation, as a keynote speaker. The event attracts senior executives and decision makers from government, finance and technology ecosystem, other enterprises, and the press. DDF takes place April 5, 2023, in Yerevan, Armenia. For details www.doingdigital.am
DDF Founder, SPRING PR Co-Founder Tatevik Simonyan emphasized the need for constant communication between all players of digital ecosystem to ensure a smooth and seamless transformation process. “We are following the global trends and creating the Doing Digital platform to facilitate discussions about the trends, business dynamics, challenges and opportunities that all actors involved in digitalization process face today.”
“As a pioneer in digital transformation in the Armenian finance sector, we have started an exciting journey of re-inventing ourselves creating trusted financial and technological space by improving the quality of life. Namely, standing in the roots of this event and jointly inviting Chris to Armenia is yet another testament of Ameria’s commitment to catalyze the mindset shift and empower digital transformation in Armenia”, Armine Ghazaryan, Chief People and Services Officer, Ameriabank.
Twenty top industry leaders from Singapore University of Social Sciences, McKinsey, Forbes, Visa, Hexens, FAST Foundation, Revytech, Fastex, ICDT Global, Apricot Capital, Beta FT, as well as Armenian Government and Central Bank, SPRING PR, Ameriabank, will share their insights on digital business and technology through keynote and visionary speeches and panel discussions.
“We are proud to become an innovation partner of the DDF in Armenia. As Visa continues supporting the development of digital transformation in the country, we are delighted to share our international expertise with a broader audience. We would like to thank the organizers for creating a discussion platform and wish a successful session to all participants”, Diana Kiguradze, Visa Regional Manager for the Caucasus region said.
DDF is the best way of networking, allowing participants to engage with each other and explore new ideas and technologies.
“Digital tech is transforming investments and creating new opportunities for investing in innovative ideas. The Doing Digital Forum is expected to provide a platform for local and foreign specialists to exchange ideas and foster an investment culture”, mentioned Vardan Amaryan, the co-founder of Apricot Capital.
Ankita Upadhyay joins Alstom as Corporate Communications Director, India
In the past, She has held pivotal roles at Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., LocoNav Inc. and Edelman India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 5:20 PM | 1 min read
Ankita Upadhyay has joined Alstom as Corporate Communications Director, India. In this role, she will be a part of the India leadership team and will head the communications function for Alstom India. She will be responsible for overall reputation management and brand awareness for Alstom in India with her remit spanning across corporate communications, internal communications, employer branding and social media engagement and growth.
In her career spanning more than 15 years, she has spear-headed multi-market communications and marketing mandates for large multinationals as well as midscale companies and high-growth startups. She has catalysed business and reputational impact through her expertise in corporate communications, marketing communications, media relations, crisis management and employer branding across technology, automotive and telecom sectors.
In her career, she has held pivotal roles at Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., LocoNav Inc. and Edelman India. She has also led communications mandates for companies such as HP Inc., Microsoft, Truecaller, British Council, etc. in her role at Edelman India.
'Women should build a strong support system for each other’
Tehseen Zaidi, head of communications, Syngenta India, shares her thoughts on this year’s Women’s Day theme, female leaderships and more
By Ruchika Jha | Mar 28, 2023 1:33 PM | 9 min read
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
In this edition, Tehseen Zaidi, head of communications, Syngenta India, opens up about her thoughts on the theme of this year’s Women’s Day, women bringing value to the boardroom and her confidant.
Excerpts:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 themes on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
I must congratulate everyone on International Women’s Day. On a personal level, I believe that every day is Women's Day, however, it makes sense to consciously remember and affirm our strengths. This year’s events and happenings are focused on bridging the technology gap. The 2023 theme: “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality” sets out the following priorities:
- Addressing the digital gender divide and bridging the divide
- Highlighting the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in spaces technologies and addressing gender issues – online sexual violence
- Include women and other marginalised groups in technology – difficult but with grit and determination it can be achieved. I urge all strong women and off course men to come forward and work towards it with full dedication.
Why is this so urgent? First, the UN Women Gender Snapshot 2022 report shows that the exclusion of women from the digital world has cost low- and middle-income countries $1 trillion in lost GDP over the past decade. Without aggressive intervention, the deficit will reach $1.5 trillion by 2025, the report warns.
The report also highlights large disparities in STEM education and employment. There are actually more young women than young men in higher education around the world. Why, then, do women form the minority of students in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education at just 35 per cent? For information and communication technology studies, this drops to t3 per cent.
I think the theme for International Women's Day 2023, ‘Embracing Equality’, is significant; unlike previous years which focussed on the language of equality. Equality is important, but equity pushes the bar even higher as we recognise that we need to do more to make these opportunities accessible to all. It calls for levelling the playing field by proactively addressing barriers and developing inclusive solutions, especially in the areas of technology, STEM and digitalisation.
For me, this vision is exciting because it can create exceptional results for everyone, not just women. Gender diversity and inclusion aren't just the right things to pursue, it makes business sense.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
Having women leaders in the boardroom brings significant value to organisations, especially in the field of PR and Communications. Women make great leaders as they are empathetic, know the importance of work-life balance, embrace equity, they lead by example, follow strong work ethics and keep the team motivated in every situation. Also, women are better communicators and with their resilience, they are capable of handling crises with ease and elan. Over the last few years, the influence of women and their leadership in PR has seen a significant shift. Public relations has always been a field dominated by women however with the passage of time the industry has become more inclusive, and women are breaking the glass ceiling and taking leadership roles. After COVID with the growth of digital, and social media, the role of PR has expanded beyond traditional PR. Women are quick learners, they have observed the trend and therefore are at the forefront – leveraging their best creative and communications skills, empathy, resilience and quick adoption to changes.
To sum up, the PR industry is currently in a revolutionary phase, the changes are enormous and constantly evolving. Public relations have now evolved into a senior management profession dealing with the core values of an organisation. Communication means thoughtful and strategic outreach using digital, social and traditional channels to promote a brand or service through clear messages and new-age content.
The integration is so great that the ever-changing digital ecosystem has dramatically increased the number of communication channels, making PR campaigns even more important, specific and nuanced which means women have more opportunities to utilise their skills and reach leadership roles.
Research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?
In this fast-changing world, women may not always realise their potential, and once unleashed, they have a direct route to success. When they find themselves in leadership roles, their skill and competence are undeniable, and their energy is infectious. You give a job to a woman, and she will make sure it is done. Also, women make better leaders because they follow empathy.
Meanwhile, India and much of the world are still in the early stages of trying to integrate women into corporate boards. It is unfortunate that we are setting the bar so low, requiring only one woman on the board – the signal is that bringing one woman is enough. What started out as a "let's get started" quickly turned into an end goal. A similar "goal" that confuses me is how gender balance is defined, with women making up 30% of the group. I laughed at that and said maybe because women are so much better than men, you only need 3 women to balance 7 men. But the truth is that women make up about half of the talent.
Now is the time to raise our sights and set some truly representative goals. True gender diversity and a true state of equity require women to reach beyond the margins to have a real impact on culture, action and decision-making. The concept of having women in leadership positions is powerful, and while it's important to celebrate a small number of successful women, it's even more important to remember that this is the beginning, not the end. We need to bring more women to the board room by providing them with the required support and infrastructure.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
Looking back, I realise that my journey so far has been very inspiring, there were roadblocks, but I faced them bravely. Each time I will be pushed back I will come up stronger. I still remember my first day at an MNC where I was told I was too polite and naive to be in the corporate world. During my initial days at NDTV, one of the heads who observed my working style and work ethic closely suggested me to be ‘street smart’ not to be fooled by people. I was also asked to keep aside my Lucknowi Tehzeeb(culture, politeness, manners, etc.) while waiting outside a celebrity or minister's house else I will miss an exclusive interview.
As they say, time is the best teacher and I must say I am a quick learner. Within two years from a small-town girl, I transformed into a strong leader who was conscious of each small and minute aspect of the news and the news industry, the hair-thin deadlines, I transformed into a team leader who knew the ability of each of her team member and how to utilise it to the best while keeping the team motivated. I also learnt to fight for that exclusive and be the first one to get it. I have always been a perfectionist and an achiever and once I aim for something there is no looking back. Leadership is in my genes, and it started reflecting from my childhood days.
My father is my mentor and whatever I am today, I am because of him. I learnt ‘diversity and inclusion’, ‘leadership traits and ‘empathy’ from my father who is my role model. Despite all odds, he always stood by me and backed me with every decision I took in my life.
Having been brought up in a small town in Uttar Pradesh where girls mostly are looked upon with a typical pair of glass and are expected to be a perfect bride material as soon as they touch a certain age, I fondly remember my father, my hero who brought me up the way I wanted to, fighting all odds, all around. And since then, there is no looking back – he empowered me to take my own independent decisions – be it choosing my profession or my life partner.
I've always been an empathetic person, and I really feel like in the post-pandemic era, "hustle" is replaced by self-care, and sales and marketing strategies have shifted from “always be closing” to “always be connecting.” "With the constant onslaught of information and entertainment, I don't just tell people what to do – I believe in building real relationships. Strong relationships are what motivate me to work hard!
Your message to future leaders?
Be yourself and the rest will follow. There is a lot to learn from this generation, but my advice to them is – don't follow the herd and don't get overwhelmed by the competition; learn to take independent decisions and risks. Make the most of the opportunities available to you, develop skills and keep learning while being empathetic.
Don't let unhealthy standards of success demotivate you, we all have our journeys, and you will do just fine. Be enthusiastic and seek help where needed.
In short, I would say – be brave and do good, and heaven will help you. Be consistent and transparent with your leadership and your personal goals because you never know how an honest conversation can change the trajectory of your life and that of the people in your universe.
Most importantly, plant the seed and nurture its growth. Growth has nothing to do with ordering through a 10-minute delivery app, it takes time and commitment. So do it.
And I would like to end with my favourite quote “Empowered Women, Empower Women”. We as women should build a strong support system for each other. Providing a conducive environment and infrastructure for women at work will help in bridging the gap and bringing more women to the boardroom. This is what I dream day and night I am sure my dream will become a reality one day!
‘AI is emerging as a key driver of transformation in customer interactions’
Udit Agarwal, VP and global head of marketing, Exotel, talks about the company’s role in helping manage customer engagement, key trends to look for and more
By Ruchika Jha | Mar 28, 2023 1:16 PM | 8 min read
The marketing industry has been witnessing novel trends, especially with the advent of artificial intelligence and now ChatGPT; the industry is priming to adapt to these new changes. With AI taking centre stage, chatbots will become an important tool in the customer engagement space, says Udit Agarwal, VP and global head of marketing, Exotel.
In a conversation with exchange4media, he shares his views on the company’s role in helping manage its clients’ customer engagement, key customer engagement trends to look for and more.
Excerpts:
What are the key customer engagement trends to look out for?
In the midst of one of the worst economic downturns in the last ten years, businesses must create engaging (or connected customer journeys) customer journeys that provide seamless and individualised experiences across all touchpoints if they are to stay one step ahead of their customers.
There are trends that can help in improving customer experience and business outcomes. One such trend is demolishing data silos of customer information.Though relatively new, this helps enterprises to be context-rich so that customer engagement by any department in the organisation is more empathetic and personalised, even as customers scale rapidly. This will help enterprises gain a more complete understanding of their customers, personalise interactions, improve efficiency, enhance data accuracy, improve collaboration and ensure better data security and compliance.
The other trend is omnichannel presence, which requires businesses to have a strong presence in multiple spaces, including physical and virtual. With advancements in telephony, AI-enabled chatbots can supplement voice-only calls in sales and marketing practices. This helps offer seamless customer interactions, and bots will become an essential part of the customer journey going forward.
Exotel believes that chatbots will become an important tool in the customer engagement space. However, we do not consider them to be a replacement for human interaction. Bots will work alongside human agents to improve customer service. The future of customer engagement is in multichannel communication, including SMS, messaging apps, voice and video. The first customer contact will be a bot, and if required, the customer can transition to human agents. This will guarantee seamless cross-channel communication between the client and the business. With the help of these trends, businesses can remain relevant and satisfy changing customer demands.
With fears of an economic recession, how are brands rechanneling their marketing strategy to stay competitive?
As the global economy braces for an impending recession, marketers are looking for ways to rethink their marketing strategies, pivot their efforts, and focus on building lasting customer connections. Given the weaker-than-expected performance in H1 FY 2022-23, Deloitte's recent report on India's economic outlook revised its growth projections for the Indian economy. According to the report, India will grow at a rate of 5.8 per cent – 6.3 per cent in fiscal year 2023-24.
Businesses are facing greater pressure to maintain cost- and competitive consciousness as long as the recession threat exists. Despite these challenges, AI is emerging as a key driver of transformation in customer interactions, assisting businesses in retail, healthcare, and hospitality to improve customer experience and build stronger connections with customers. Investing in customer experience improvements can ultimately yield a positive return on investment in a digital market where customers have too many choices.
To differentiate themselves from competitors and provide more value to customers, brands need a unified approach for conducting and tracking customer engagement and gaining valuable insights into customer behaviour and preferences. Investing in enhancing the customer experience can result in a favorable return on investment in the digital marketplace. Exotel's full-stack engagement platform can help organisations build valuable customer relationships, which is the most valuable currency in today's business world.
The larger role that the customer experience is playing in marketing strategy for companies across sectors.
In recent years, the customer experience has become a critical element of marketing strategy for companies across a range of sectors. Customers now have more choices than ever before, and they are increasingly demanding high-quality experiences from the companies they interact with.
One reason for this shift is the rise of digital technologies, which have made it easier for customers to interact with companies in a variety of ways, including through websites, mobile apps and social media platforms. This has created new opportunities for companies to engage with customers and provide personalised experiences.
In today's competitive market, customers are becoming more selective in their purchasing decisions and expect brands to go beyond just delivering quality products or services. To drive growth and remain competitive, companies need to offer exceptional customer experiences that exceed customer expectations.
AI-powered tools such as chatbots, virtual assistants, and voice assistants can automate customer interactions and personalise communication at scale, allowing companies to interact with customers quickly and efficiently while providing a personalised touch. Additionally, AI-powered analytics tools can help companies collect, analyse, and utilise customer data to enhance the customer experience by tailoring their offerings, predicting customer needs, and personalising communication.
Customer engagement is an essential marketing tool. What are the pitfalls that brands should therefore avoid?
When it comes to customer engagement, 'notification fatigue' is a major issue. Customers who are already pressed for time and attention due to information overload are irritated by too many messages, emails, and pop-up notifications. However, the old adage "out of sight, out of mind" also applies here. It is critical to strike the right balance between being visible and not being intrusive.
Additionally, privacy concerns must be taken into consideration, not only in light of data protection laws but also in light of rising customer awareness and demand for open and honest business practices.
To navigate these challenges, professional expertise and guidance on how to use the latest technology and tools are essential. With the right approach, businesses can effectively engage customers while maintaining their privacy and avoiding notification fatigue.
Please share some interesting cases of brands such as Ola, Swiggy and the role that Exotel has played in helping manage their customer engagement.
Exotel is a platform that specialises in customer engagement and offers various tools to help businesses of different sizes achieve their goals. The primary objective behind the creation of Exotel was to ensure that companies don't lose customers due to ineffective communication strategies or unanswered calls/messages. By using Exotel's cloud-telephony solutions, businesses such as Swiggy, Ola and BluSmart have been able to customise their engagement with their customers, improving response times and customer satisfaction.
For instance, Exotel provided Swiggy with automated calls to restaurants, number masking to protect the privacy of customers and restaurants/delivery agents, and verification of Cash on Delivery orders to minimise the risk of fraudulent orders. Exotel also offered Ola a smart IVR solution that enabled the tracking of drivers' awareness about new features and training videos.
With BluSmart, our partnership has been instrumental in supporting the company with reliable 80 per cent - 90 per cent call connectivity rates to its riders and drivers, giving way to a significant increase in customer satisfaction. Our custom cloud-based architecture has also been able to scale BluSmart’s customer engagement activities while they were experiencing a period of 25 per cent MoM growth.
Exotel aims to help businesses throughout the entire customer engagement cycle, from lead generation to sales conversion and customer retention. Its tools help companies build high brand equity and interact with their customers effectively. Overall, Exotel offers a valuable platform for businesses seeking to enhance their customer engagement efforts.
ChatGPT is the new buzzword. How do you feel it will benefit the CX solutions? How is Exotel leveraging it?
With ChatGPT’s open source model and advanced language processing, it has significant potential to disrupt the customer engagement space, strengthening companies’ conversational AI products. The opportunities GPT and further iterations present will work towards boosting the self-service capabilities of chatbots, resulting in decreased costs for businesses over time.
However, this does not signify a complete automation of the customer engagement process. As part of the customer journey, we envision chatbots being the first point of contact between a customer and a brand, addressing common queries and raising more complex matters with human agents. The goal of these advanced improvements in AI is meant to enhance human agents’ workflow rather than replace them altogether. The self-service functions can be explored across a variety of use cases like ordering food from a restaurant via WhatsApp, monitoring customer sentiment, translating customer queries into the appropriate language, and giving more tailored responses to customers.
How do you envision Exotel's marketing strategies in the coming years?
Within the coming years, we are looking to further expand our full-stack suite of offerings into markets within Southeast Asia and the Middle East. So far, the full-stack platform has been rolled out in Indonesia and the UAE, and we are currently increasing local operations within those countries.
Regarding our customer base, it has been a trend that internet-first tech startups are more recipient towards incorporating cloud-based software solutions into their practices, as they tend to be early adopters of emerging technologies. However, we have noticed that more traditional sectors in emerging markets like banking, real estate and manufacturing are increasingly migrating their operations to the cloud. Our approach will be to draw more focus towards reaching out to these segments, acting as reliable partners in their journeys towards digital transformation.
Kotak Mahindra Bank names Shruti Singh as AVP – Corp Comm
Her previous stint was with National Payments Corporation of India as External Communications Lead
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 1:14 PM | 1 min read
Kotak Mahindra Bank has named Shruti Singh as its Assistant Vice President – Corporate Communications.
Her previous stint was with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) as External Communications Lead.
Singh is a PR and communications professional with over 12 years of experience in the industry. She has also worked with renowned agencies and media houses like Genesis BCW, Value 360, V Spark Business Solutions and p7 News.
Leadership is not about power, but about empowerment: Diksha Rathour
Rathour, co-founder and head of PR at Cha-Chi, talks about her views on women leading PR, her personal heroes and her message for future leaders
By Shrabasti Mallik | Mar 27, 2023 1:59 PM | 6 min read
A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
In this edition, Diksha Rathour, co-founder and head of PR at Cha-Chi, talks about her views on women leading PR, her personal heroes and her message for future leaders.
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
Promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls through education, innovation and technology is essential for achieving sustainable development goals and creating a more inclusive and equitable society.
Education not only increases their employability but also helps them to become more self-sufficient, confident and independent. Educated women and girls are more likely to make informed decisions about their health, economic opportunities and political participation, leading to improved outcomes for themselves, their families and their communities. The digital age has created new opportunities for women and girls to learn, connect, and access information and resources. Digital platforms can help women entrepreneurs to reach new markets and access finance, while online learning and mentoring programs can provide women and girls with new opportunities to learn and develop new skills.
However, to ensure that women and girls benefit from the digital revolution, it is essential to address the gender divide, which remains a significant barrier to achieving gender equality in the digital age. A recent report by ‘The Commission on the Status of Women’ found that women and girls, regardless of their age or identity, from every part of the world, emphasised the significance of inclusion, gender-fair assistive technology, and gender-transformative measures in attaining gender parity in the digital realm. I strongly believe that we must tackle these challenges and take necessary steps to ensure that women and girls are not left behind in the digital era.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
The field of public relations has evolved significantly over the last few decades, with women's leadership and influence playing a critical role in this transformation. As women continue to break down barriers and assume more prominent positions in PR, we are witnessing new and exciting perspectives and approaches being brought to the table.
The rise of social media and digital communications has provided new opportunities for women to make their mark in PR. Women are playing a critical role in driving the growth of digital PR and social media, leveraging their skills in communication, creativity and relationship-building to build successful online campaigns.
While there is still work to be done, the progress made so far is a testament to the impact of women's leadership and influence in the field and the unique skills and strengths they bring to the industry.
Research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?
The lack of gender diversity in boardrooms is a persistent issue across many industries, including public relations. The fact that only 20 per cent of women sit on boards globally is concerning, as it suggests that women are not being considered for more opportunities to lead and influence decision-making processes.
Women leaders in PR bring a fresh perspective to the boardroom, challenge traditional ways of thinking and offer innovative solutions to complex problems. Women leaders may have different life experiences and backgrounds than their male counterparts, which can help bring new ideas and approaches to the table.
Companies with more diverse boards tend to perform better financially, according to a study performed by McKinsey & Company in 2018 and this is because the diversity of thought leads to better decision-making, and a wider range of perspectives can help companies identify and capitalise on new opportunities.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
Born and raised in the small city of Haldwani in Uttarakhand, I come from a middle-class joint family and have always been encouraged to work hard. Desiring to become an independent woman, I conducted extensive research and eventually convinced my parents to allow me to pursue a postgraduate degree in mass communication in Delhi. Moving to a new city was challenging, but I quickly adapted and settled in. The experience broadened my vision of the world around me whilst offering me an opportunity to learn and understand myself.
In 2015, I was offered an internship at one of the world's leading companies in advertising and PR. Over eight months of training, I learned about teamwork, time management and the importance of networking. My hard work paid off when my internship converted to a full-time job as an associate in 2016.
I had my first professional Eureka moment in 2018 when we started Cha-Chi, a leading reputation management and growth consultancy. In my role as a leader, I have successfully served over 200 clients, both Indian and global. I have been instrumental in the planning and execution of communication strategies for over 100 clients.
My grandfather is my inspiration and my forever hero. At a very early age, he left his native land to give his children a bright future. Unlike many from his generation, he was a modern man rooted in culture but accepting of the required changes of the times. I have always been inspired by his discipline, compassion, kindness, gratitude, perseverance, hard work and loving, caring nature. I’m glad to have adopted his morals and values to guide me through life.
Your message to future leaders?
My message to future leaders is to always lead with integrity, empathy and a commitment to serving others. Remember that leadership is not about power or control but inspiring and empowering others to reach their full potential.
Be open-minded, curious and willing to learn from different perspectives and experiences. Embrace diversity and inclusivity, recognising that everyone has something valuable to offer, regardless of their background, gender or ethnicity.
Use your platform to create positive change in the world. Identify the issues that matter most to you and work tirelessly to address them. Be bold and unafraid to take risks, but also be humble and willing to admit when you are wrong.
