Sandipan Ghatak joins Johnson & Johnson’s communications team

Johnson & Johnson has strengthened its corporate communications team by onboarding Sandipan Ghatak as the Head of Communications and Public Affairs – Consumer Health India.

Prior to this, Ghatak was working with PepsiCo India in the Corporate Communications team for more than nine years.

An experienced communications specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the food & beverages, telecommunications industry, Ghatak was earlier associated with Perfect Relations and PR Pundit before taking the corporate plunge with Bharti Airtel Limited.

Announcing his move on LinkedIn, Ghatak said, “Signing off from PepsiCo after a memorable and super amazing 9.5 years. I am grateful for having had the opportunity of working with diverse teams across Africa, Middle East& South Asia in my last role at the AMESA Comms Centre of Excellence for internal, external comms. That said, in terms of both personal and professional growth, my stint with the India business has been the most challenging and rewarding. Be it reputation management, brand communication campaigns for Pepsi, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Lay’s & Kurkure, environment sustainability, crisis management or building the employer brand, each of these experiences have only helped re-affirm my belief in brand purpose.



It is these experiences that gave me the confidence to embark on something new, unexplored in my next journey.



I have joined Johnson & Johnson, to lead Communications & Public Affairs for Consumer Health, India. From Telecom to FMCG to now Consumer Health, it's been quite a ride. Am honoured and excited to be part of Johnson & Johnson, a Company that blends heart, science& ingenuity to help people be well, stay well. Looking forward to partnering the business to give further impetus to storytelling, comms& advocacy that shines the light on the Company’s amazing journey, its portfolio of iconic brands, environment sustainability and social impact.”

