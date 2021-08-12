Rupeek appoints Pitchfork Partners as public relations and digital consultancy

Rupeek, an asset-backed digital lending platform, has appointed Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting as its public relations and digital consultancy. Pitchfork Partners will be responsible for providing strategic communication and digital counsel to strengthen Rupeek’s brand image and enable storytelling that would help increase the preference for doorstep gold loans amongst consumers.

Rupeek is based out of Bengaluru and was recently recognised as India’s fastest growing tech startup by Deloitte. It’s built on ‘Trust & Transparency’ first model, with cutting edge technology helping the platform deepen its reach. Rupeek aims to democratize access to hassle-free, doorstep credit for all markets and audiences. It currently operates in the gold loan space and has plans to become the country's most preferred, technology-driven new-age financial services powerhouse.

“We are delighted to partner with Pitchfork Partners. At Rupeek, we aim to transform the business of gold loans and democratize access to credit for all. Pitchfork’s integrated strategic approach will assist us in our storytelling efforts to make Rupeek the largest digital lender in the years to come,” said Shalabh Atray, Senior Vice President – Marketing & Digital, Rupeek.

Jaideep Shergill, Co-Founder, Pitchfork Partners said: “We look forward to this great partnership and are delighted to expand our expertise. With Rupeek’s commitment to gold loans and its unique offerings, it not only has an edge with India’s consumers but it can also disrupt the market. We are privileged to partner with such an inventive company.”

Pitchfork Partners will drive the brand outreach for Rupeek, supporting its business growth and strengthening the brand narrative.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)