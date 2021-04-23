Ruder Finn reinvents brand identity as part of Earth Day celebrations

Ruder Finn, on this Earth Day launched a unique global campaign, co-created across geographies, to reinvent and help save the earth. Employee at Ruder Finn will be championing the cause, re-living the famous words that American novelist Ernest Hemingway once said, ‘The Earth is a fine place and worth fighting for.’ For this global social campaign, Ruder Finn will be inviting its employees from across the globe (India, US, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China) to share their sustainability efforts, big or small, towards saving the earth and making it a better place to live in. With the aim to reinvent, the campaign will encourage employees to create and share best practices and ideas about living a sustainable lifestyle.

This new campaign, that is truly the need of the hour, will be celebrated throughout the year across all Ruder Finn offices across seven countries. Promoting a shared belief in sustainability among its people, the company kick started the campaign with a global town hall today, while also launched their new logo to commemorate Earth Day celebrations.

Atul Sharma, Managing Director, Ruder Finn India said, “As a people first organisation, Ruder Finn wishes to turn the focus on some of the big issues that our people and we, as an organisation are passionate about. I strongly echo the thought that “We Do Not Inherit Earth from Our Ancestors; We Borrow It from Our Children.” While we’ll take it one small step at a time, we intend to make them count and inspire people and communities around us. This is not just a campaign that starts and ends on Earth Day. Our aim is to make it a way of life by promoting sustainable living through various initiatives all year round.”

