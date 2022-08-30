Rishi Seth to move on from BCW

Rishi Seth has decided to move on from BCW after a stint of 13 years. He is expected to be on a break for some time and will be exiting the firm early October.

Seth has confirmed the development to exchange4media. A statement given by BCW Group said: “After 13 years with Six Degrees BCW, Rishi Seth has decided to move on to his next exciting career chapter and he will finish at BCW in early October. Rishi has been a valued leader of the Six Degrees BCW business since its inception, and a trusted mentor to so many of our people. We thank Rishi for his tremendous contribution to BCW and he will always remain a member of our family.”

Seth is an experienced communications professional with over 20 years of working on the agency side. He has strong entrepreneurship skills in corporate communications, brand management, crisis communications and media relations. He worked in various roles at BCW such as consulting associate, group CEO and chief client officer, APAC being his latest.

Seth has also been associated with agencies like Perfect Relations, Text 100 India and Alphabet Consulting.

