Deepshikha Dharmaraj elevated to BCW India Group CEO

BCW, the global communications agency built to move people, today named Deepshikha Dharmaraj as Chief Executive Officer, BCW India Group, effective immediately. Dharmaraj will retain her current role as Chief Executive Officer, Genesis BCW, in addition to managing the overall business interests of BCW in India and implementing its growth strategy encompassing people, clients and partners.

BCW India Group was formed when Genesis BCW and Six Degrees BCW were integrated under one business group in the market in January 2020. The two brands continue to operate separately, with safeguards in place where conflicts exist. In this new role, Dharmaraj will be supported by BCW India Group Chairperson, Prema Sagar, as well as the leadership teams at Genesis BCW and Six Degrees BCW, including Vandana Sandhir, who now leads Six Degrees BCW.

“Under Deepshikha’s impressive leadership in 2021, Genesis BCW has achieved one of its best years of revenue growth in its nearly three decades of operation,” said Matt Stafford, President, BCW Asia-Pacific. “Six Degrees has also recorded double-digit growth this year under Rishi and Vandana. The time is right for Deepshikha to take on a wider role overseeing both of our fantastic teams in India.”

“India is a critical market for BCW and I’m confident in Deepshikha’s ability to lead the formidable talent under BCW India Group,” said Donna Imperato, Global CEO, BCW and CEO, BCW Group. “I am excited to see how, together with the integrated India team, Deepshikha will continue to innovate our Earned-Plus offer to deliver even greater value to our clients.”

“It has been a great privilege to be part of Genesis BCW’s eventful and illustrious journey over the past 30 years,” said Dharmaraj. “Under BCW India Group, we have faced the challenges of the past two years with our combined assets and come out stronger for it. BCW India Group has ambitious plans for 2022 and I am excited to work closely with both the Genesis BCW and Six Degrees BCW leadership teams to take the business to new heights.”

