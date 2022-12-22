Rasna forays into health & wellness sector with Rasna Healthy Day

To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.

The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.

Today, we feature Nairita Ghosh, Corporate Director – Corporate Communications, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), who was honoured with ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.

Ghosh is a communications professional with over 14 years of industry experience. Prior to IHCL, she also worked with FleishmanHillard, Weber Shandwick, Edelman, Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd. and Vodafone.

Excerpts:

Congratulations on your win at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?

While being given the opportunity to be part of these coveted PR and Corporate Communications Women Achievers Awards and being recognised as an Emerging Leader in Corporate Communications is an honour in itself, what makes this achievement truly special is being part of this elite list alongside so many talented women stalwarts across different industries.

It is immensely inspiring to see so many women leaders act as trailblazers in their varying domains, and it fills me with both, pride, and hope for a stronger future, where women continue to lead the way to newer heights of success.

Even as I celebrate my achievement, I truly believe that success is not a solo journey, and this award is a testament to my amazing mentors, colleagues, teams and organisation that is Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), who support and encourage me to put my best foot forward every single day.

I also want to extend a big thank you to the entire e4m team for organising these prestigious awards that not only recognises the immense talent and hard work that is the foundation of our PR and communications industry but also motivates us all to raise the bar further.

What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?

A traveller at heart, I have always believed in the adage – it is not the destination but the journey that matters. And what better journey than the one that allows you to hone your expertise; learn and unlearn skills, new and old; and utilise your creativity, all while meeting people from different walks of life!

What makes the journey of a communications professional even more exciting is the exposure one gets to different cultures, which often shapes the narrative of all communication; varied ways of thinking and innovation, all closely intertwined with business goals and long-term vision.

What inspires me, each and every day, is the belief that the communications strategy executed by my team and myself does not just make an instant short term impact, but in fact, shapes stakeholder sentiment about IHCL and its different brands in the long run, and will always be part of IHCL’s history in its journey towards greater success.

In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?

While the past decade has definitely seen the PR and communications industry in India evolve rapidly, the past two years have only just accelerated this transformation.

The role of digitisation has only become more prominent, with digital and social media platforms overtaking their traditional counterparts to become key sources of real-time global updates, a melting pot of socio-economic and political movements and, many a times, the point of origin for the harbingers of change. Influencer marketing, which earlier used to be viewed as a global phenomenon, has strongly made its presence felt in India, with audiences often trusting the views of their favourite influencers, even over marketing communications.

This has led to the blurring of lines between public relations, marketing and content curation, with each acting as a facilitator for the other to create organisational narratives that are not just brand but instead, community focused.

Another change that has permeated the industry, is the strong focus on initiatives that look beyond just business and instead aim at the greater good of society and the world at large. Today, sustainability is not just a ‘key’ word but ‘the’ word of the hour, around which organisations are shaping their business, with long term focus on making a positive impact on the environment and community. ESG (Environmental, social and governance) related initiatives are transforming from a to-do to a must-do, a change that is rapidly making its presence felt across all segments of both, business and communications.

Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?

While the learnings from an industry as dynamic as PR and communications, are too numerous to list, one that has definitely stayed with me and shaped the professional I am today, is the realisation and acceptance that change is the only constant.

Our industry is one that is dynamic and constantly evolving to adopt new trends, platforms and audience requirements. For one to not only be a successful communications expert but also drive business goals, adaptability and flexibility are invaluable assets to have. That aside, having a creative bent of mind with a flair for innovation goes a long way in creating stories and campaigns that are consistent; relevant to both, one’s business and the consumer; and high on emotional quotient; thereby creating and building connections with one’s audience beyond just one’s product and service. After all, there is no greater power that the power of storytelling in the vast world of communications.

This knack for adaptability, flexibility, creativity and innovation will see our industry grow in leaps and bounds in the coming years. Artificial intelligence and big data will play even more significant roles in the way brands and organisations craft their campaigns. From niche targeting, developing targeted content for varied platforms to search engine optimisation, data driven, customer-centric and predictive insights will continue to gain larger credence with the passage of time.

The variety of content that can be created will explode further with live streaming, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) elevating communications to the next level to create a truly borderless world.

What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?

It has been a decade since I myself walked into the kaleidoscopic world of communications and PR as a bright-eyed, bushy haired young professional. From that first taste of crafting communications strategies for various clients to today driving global communications for a hospitality industry leader such as Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the one thing that has not changed is my passion for good storytelling.

For all those looking to pursue and grow in this world of PR and communications, all I would say is, let your love for storytelling drive your communications. A brand is only as strong as the stories we tell, so create brand stories that are authentic, high on emotional quotient and relevant to the times and platforms they are indented for.

This combined with the affinity for creative expression, hunger for knowledge and the firm belief that one never stops learning, will hold you in good stead in an industry that welcomes young, innovative minds wholeheartedly.