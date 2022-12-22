Rasna forays into health & wellness sector with Rasna Healthy Day
The launch has been supported by digital campaigns featuring Mandira Bedi and Sonali Bendre
Rasna has announced its foray into the health and wellness products sector with sub-brand “Rasna Healthy Day” for all-seasons.
The entry, launched with digital campaigns with Mandira Bedi and Sonali Bendre, introduces four new products.
Commenting on the launch, Group Chairman of Rasna, Piruz Khambatta said: “We have launched ‘Rasna Healthy Day’ to meet the growing demand for health products in India, with a superior, differentiated, and unique health proposition, that too at a very affordable price. Rasna believes in products that’re built for the masses with healthy and nutritious ingredients. We are answering our Hon. Prime Minister’s call in the year of the millet with the launch of the millet-based soup that contains no maida or preservatives. Additionally, the portfolio of products is complemented with a calcium fortified Choco Spread, 100% pure and natural honey and protein-based malt and chocolate protein drink, called Protein Vita.”
Heading the marketing team at Rasna, Arzeen Khambatta, Director of Rasna Pvt.Ltd. said, “Rasna is unleashing the power of well-known celebrities turned social media influencers such as Mandira Bedi and Sonali Bendre who carry a large following on their various social media platforms. Additionally, Rasna is looking at releasing various ads in both print and visual mediums coupled with new merchandising models both in GT & MT.”
PR Professionals appoints Praveen Singh as AVP
Singh will be based at PRP's headquarters in Gurgaon
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 1:36 PM | 2 min read
Praveen Singh has been appointed as Associate Vice President at PR Professionals (PRP).
Singh will be based at PRP's headquarters in Gurgaon and will be in charge of client strategic communications.
He has over 18 years of experience and has worked with Sahara India, Adfactors PR, and Integrated Brandcomm Pvt. Ltd. Praveen previously worked for leading media outlets such as The Financial Express and The Press Trust of India before entering the world of public relations. As the founder of StrategyVerse Consulting LLP, he has also been an entrepreneur.
Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder & Managing Director, PR Professionals, congratulated Praveen on his appointment, saying, "I look forward to Praveen Ji infusing new ideas into the organisation, which will help PRP scale even greater heights. I anticipate him becoming a valuable asset to the organisation."
Praveen Singh commented on the appointment, saying, "Today, the audience is exposed to an overwhelming amount of content. In a real-time environment, capturing their attention is becoming increasingly difficult. It necessitates a strategic perspective and planning. I am excited to be joining PR Professionals, which is already making an impact in this field for an impressive list of clients. I would bring my learnings together to deepen the impact.”
PR Professionals, a 360°-PR and communication agency that has also initiated numerous philanthropic activities, has been providing quality and excellence since 2011. It excels at providing full-service branding and custom public-relations solutions that help businesses become market leaders.
PRP believes in constant evolution and adaptation to changing market scenarios in order to remain market leaders in the public-relations domain. The agency's USP, which distinguishes it from the competition, is innovation and exclusivity in its public-relations strategies. PRP has grown from humble beginnings to have 12 offices in India and six offices in other countries. Its 150-person team shares Tiwari's passion for doing extraordinary public relations and making a difference for the underprivileged through philanthropic activities.
‘A brand is only as strong as the stories we tell, so create authentic brand stories’
Nairita Ghosh, Corporate Director – Corporate Communications, IHCL, was honoured with ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 2:18 PM | 7 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
Today, we feature Nairita Ghosh, Corporate Director – Corporate Communications, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), who was honoured with ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Ghosh is a communications professional with over 14 years of industry experience. Prior to IHCL, she also worked with FleishmanHillard, Weber Shandwick, Edelman, Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd. and Vodafone.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
While being given the opportunity to be part of these coveted PR and Corporate Communications Women Achievers Awards and being recognised as an Emerging Leader in Corporate Communications is an honour in itself, what makes this achievement truly special is being part of this elite list alongside so many talented women stalwarts across different industries.
It is immensely inspiring to see so many women leaders act as trailblazers in their varying domains, and it fills me with both, pride, and hope for a stronger future, where women continue to lead the way to newer heights of success.
Even as I celebrate my achievement, I truly believe that success is not a solo journey, and this award is a testament to my amazing mentors, colleagues, teams and organisation that is Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), who support and encourage me to put my best foot forward every single day.
I also want to extend a big thank you to the entire e4m team for organising these prestigious awards that not only recognises the immense talent and hard work that is the foundation of our PR and communications industry but also motivates us all to raise the bar further.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
A traveller at heart, I have always believed in the adage – it is not the destination but the journey that matters. And what better journey than the one that allows you to hone your expertise; learn and unlearn skills, new and old; and utilise your creativity, all while meeting people from different walks of life!
What makes the journey of a communications professional even more exciting is the exposure one gets to different cultures, which often shapes the narrative of all communication; varied ways of thinking and innovation, all closely intertwined with business goals and long-term vision.
What inspires me, each and every day, is the belief that the communications strategy executed by my team and myself does not just make an instant short term impact, but in fact, shapes stakeholder sentiment about IHCL and its different brands in the long run, and will always be part of IHCL’s history in its journey towards greater success.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
While the past decade has definitely seen the PR and communications industry in India evolve rapidly, the past two years have only just accelerated this transformation.
The role of digitisation has only become more prominent, with digital and social media platforms overtaking their traditional counterparts to become key sources of real-time global updates, a melting pot of socio-economic and political movements and, many a times, the point of origin for the harbingers of change. Influencer marketing, which earlier used to be viewed as a global phenomenon, has strongly made its presence felt in India, with audiences often trusting the views of their favourite influencers, even over marketing communications.
This has led to the blurring of lines between public relations, marketing and content curation, with each acting as a facilitator for the other to create organisational narratives that are not just brand but instead, community focused.
Another change that has permeated the industry, is the strong focus on initiatives that look beyond just business and instead aim at the greater good of society and the world at large. Today, sustainability is not just a ‘key’ word but ‘the’ word of the hour, around which organisations are shaping their business, with long term focus on making a positive impact on the environment and community. ESG (Environmental, social and governance) related initiatives are transforming from a to-do to a must-do, a change that is rapidly making its presence felt across all segments of both, business and communications.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
While the learnings from an industry as dynamic as PR and communications, are too numerous to list, one that has definitely stayed with me and shaped the professional I am today, is the realisation and acceptance that change is the only constant.
Our industry is one that is dynamic and constantly evolving to adopt new trends, platforms and audience requirements. For one to not only be a successful communications expert but also drive business goals, adaptability and flexibility are invaluable assets to have. That aside, having a creative bent of mind with a flair for innovation goes a long way in creating stories and campaigns that are consistent; relevant to both, one’s business and the consumer; and high on emotional quotient; thereby creating and building connections with one’s audience beyond just one’s product and service. After all, there is no greater power that the power of storytelling in the vast world of communications.
This knack for adaptability, flexibility, creativity and innovation will see our industry grow in leaps and bounds in the coming years. Artificial intelligence and big data will play even more significant roles in the way brands and organisations craft their campaigns. From niche targeting, developing targeted content for varied platforms to search engine optimisation, data driven, customer-centric and predictive insights will continue to gain larger credence with the passage of time.
The variety of content that can be created will explode further with live streaming, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) elevating communications to the next level to create a truly borderless world.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
It has been a decade since I myself walked into the kaleidoscopic world of communications and PR as a bright-eyed, bushy haired young professional. From that first taste of crafting communications strategies for various clients to today driving global communications for a hospitality industry leader such as Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the one thing that has not changed is my passion for good storytelling.
For all those looking to pursue and grow in this world of PR and communications, all I would say is, let your love for storytelling drive your communications. A brand is only as strong as the stories we tell, so create brand stories that are authentic, high on emotional quotient and relevant to the times and platforms they are indented for.
This combined with the affinity for creative expression, hunger for knowledge and the firm belief that one never stops learning, will hold you in good stead in an industry that welcomes young, innovative minds wholeheartedly.
‘As a co-founder, my inspiration lies in the happiness & satisfaction of my team’
Saumya Sharma, Co-founder, Media Mic, was bestowed with ‘Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 12:09 PM | 4 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event.
Today, we feature Saumya Sharma, Co-founder, Media Mic, who was bestowed with Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Sharma is a PR and communications professional having over nine years of experience in the industry. Prior to starting her own venture, she contributed to agencies such as Jajabor Brand Consultancy, Evoc Communications Consulting and Alliance Public Relations Pvt. Ltd.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
It’s incredible to be recognised by the industry for your work. Awards are an excellent way to get motivated. It is common to feel insecure about your abilities now and then. Such recognitions help you regain that confidence, put you in the right frame of mind and inspire you to get back with full force.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
As a co-founder, my inspiration lies in the happiness and satisfaction of my team. Client work follows if my team is happy with their growth and learnings. Big client wins also work as booster shots. Every new client brings new challenges and learnings, which keeps me going. Furthermore, client referrals and industry recognitions encourage me to do an even better job.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
The world has picked up speed, and so has PR. It has become more fast-paced, proactive rather than reactive. Social media has also played a massive role in this change. Increasing reach through the internet and social media has translated into a higher probability of crisis for brands. Therefore, crisis communication has gained paramount importance in communication plans now. Furthermore, the expanding media universe has made PR more content and strategy driven rather than relationship driven.
Historically, in India, PR has been considered by brands as a secondary marketing tool, unlike global brands that give it equal weightage as performance marketing and ads. However, in recent times, the mindset has evolved with the new set of founders realising the importance of creating a good narrative and establishing thought leadership with the help of PR.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
The biggest client servicing mantra is ‘under promise and over deliver'. India is set to surpass Germany as the 4th largest economy by FY26. While many countries, including UK and US are struggling with recession, India is on a steady growth path. FIIs and the number of global companies setting up operations in India have also increased. This sets a positive image for the Indian economy in general. India’s strong economy, combined with increasing internet penetration and the rise of new verticals like NFTs and Metaverse, post a promising future of PR in India.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
PR is not always glamorous. It is doing many things over and over again. You might find it monotonous if you do not innovate and think out of the box. Also, never be restricted by what your client does or does not share. It is your job to educate your client and provide new avenues of media outreach.
First Partners wins communications mandate for McDonald's India – North & East
As part of the mandate, First Partners will manage strategic brand communications, and crisis mitigation
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 10:27 AM | 1 min read
First Partners has been entrusted with the public relations mandate for McDonald's India for North and East India, following a multi-agency pitch. As part of the mandate, First Partners will manage strategic brand communications, and crisis mitigation.
Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald's India - North and East, said, “McDonald’s in India has been the go-to brand for everyone looking for delicious, high-quality food served in a fast and friendly manner. As we gear up for the next phase of our growth, we are excited to associate with First Partners and are confident that First Partners’ unique distinction at building powerful communication campaigns will help us drive strong brand differentiation and meaningful business impact.”
Atul Ahluwalia, Founding Partner, First Partners, said, “McDonald’s has held an unparalleled global legacy of being a brand which is invested in creating delightful memories and fostering communities. We’re excited to partner with McDonald’s India - North & East and deliver a unique and innovative approach to building superior customer connect and brand resonance.”
Colors Bigg Boss associates with Licious
The ‘Licious Greed Zone’ in the Bigg Boss house occasionally opens up the window of surprise for the BB contestants to satiate their meat cravings
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 12:26 PM | 2 min read
The 16th Season of Colors Bigg Boss has Licious as associate sponsor.
Licious's one-of-a-kind ‘Licious Greed Zone’ is created in the house, which occasionally opens up the window of surprise for the BB contestants to satiate their meat cravings.
To build excitement and engagement with its audience, Licious debuts into Bigg Boss kitchen with vowing to bring in a new enthusiasm among the viewers as they can vote on the Licious App to choose and decide from the endless range of products that will go inside the house for their favourite contestants to enjoy delectable dishes. To top it all up, and to build more excitement, The Top 3 Lucky voters would get a once in a life time opportunity to “Meat and Greet Salman Khan!”
Speaking about the association, Santosh Hegde, VP, Brand, Licious said, ‘Our partnership with Bigg Boss is a huge pop culture moment for us! Our strategic and steadfast approach to making Licious offerings a part of the BB house has culminated in a breakthrough in the brand collaboration space, especially giving consumers and audiences the chance to vote for their Licious favorites and making them a part of this experience. While our ready-to-eat range was at the heart of it, we are pumped to give the contestants a taste of our diverse portfolio which only goes to show how Licious caters to all types of cravings, both on-screen and off- screen.'
Pavithra KR - Head, Revenue, Colors, Viacom18 says, “This year’s Bigg Boss saw a lot of excitement and food cravings especially where meat was concerned. This opened-up an opportunity where we felt that Licious, a D2C, farm to fork platform, found space in the Bigg Boss house. Hence the idea of a Licious Greed Zone germinated for the meat-lovers in the
house. We co-created a contest on the Licious app to drive audience engagement and give the viewers the “Power to Choose” from the Licious Menu. For the first time ever, viewers decided the menu that goes inside the house keeping in mind the indulgences and cravings of the housemates. Hence the brand became a part of the narrative and added to the immersive experience of the show.”
Prerna Arun joins FedEx as Lead Corporate Communications & CSR, MEISA
Her previous stint was with ReNew Power as General Manager - Communications (branding, digital, social media and B2B marketing)
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 11:48 AM | 1 min read
Prerna Arun has joined FedEx as Lead Corporate Communications & CSR, MEISA (Middle East, India Subcontinent and Africa) region. She will be heading corporate communications, sustainability communications, CSR, crisis communications and digital content strategy in India subcontinent, Middle East and Africa.
Arun’s previous stint was with ReNew Power as General Manager – Communications (branding, digital, social media and B2B marketing). She spearheaded the Nasdaq listing from a marketing communications standpoint for ReNew Power.
Arun brings with her two decades of experience in corporate communications, marketing communications and brand management. Throughout her career, she has worked with leading international and national firms like AkzoNobel, Fortis Healthcare, Pi Communications, MSL Group, Leo Burnett and Perfect Relations.
Try to be proactive, self-starter, quick learner & self-motivator: Deeksha Ahuja
Ahuja, Manager – Corporate Affairs and Communications, Carlsberg India, was honoured with ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 8:35 AM | 4 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Deeksha Ahuja, Manager – Corporate Affairs and Communications, Carlsberg India, who was honoured as ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Ahuja is an experienced professional and specialises in media relations and communications, employee branding, employee engagement, social media engagement, leadership communications, company branding, writing and conceptualising all corporate collaterals.
Prior to joining Carlsberg India, she contributed to organisations such as EY, Incedo Inc., Weber Shandwick, Zee News, Contify and Press Trust of India.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
It’s so inspiring. It’s a great recognition of the work I do in corporate communications and PR. I am proud, happy and extremely grateful to exchange4media for recognising me and my work towards the industry.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
As a communicator, I have always been motivated by creative projects, teamwork and being able to draw a connection between my efforts and the organisation’s bottom line. Having the opportunity to lead campaigns from ideation through launch and then celebrating its success is my motivation.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Over the past few years PR has become increasingly difficult to define. Today, PR is, in my opinion, pretty much any type of marketing communication that positively influences key stakeholders, including customers, partners and even employees. Social media has a weighty consequence on public relations, creating new opportunities and challenges for brands. It allows brands to engage across a variety of channels in real-time, which has led to an increased demand for them to address consumer inquiries quickly and effectively. Social media has also led to the emergence of powerful digital influencers for brands to reach out to and work with.
Global practices that I see, can be implemented in India is - Collaboration to promote each other and knowledge sharing. We all must not work in silos; collaboration is the thing of 2022! This will go a long way to shape the future of the industry which needs to give its best to the corporate world and the nation.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
We all had to switch to a remote working format because of the pandemic. It was a huge learning experience for me, and something I found really challenging at first, as I wasn’t used to working with colleagues remotely. However, the experience taught me just how flexible and resilient I can be.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
My only message for future generations is - Try to be proactive, self-starters, quick learners and a self-motivator and don't have the fear of taking risks. If you want to touch the sky, you must accept that you may fall a lot of times! Regardless of how much people and your community interfere, be like a stone in front of them and convince them with your work and sometimes words. But stay strong!
