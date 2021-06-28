PR Professionals wins Rodic Consultants' mandate

Public relations and communications consultancy PR Professionals (PRP) has won the PR mandate of Rodic Consultants in a multi-agency pitch. The agency will be managing Rodic Consultants’ brand development and reputation.

The agency already has Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) and Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) among its prominent clientele in the infrastructure segment. PRP has also been communication partners for various metro rail/urban transport projects like Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Uttar Metro rail Corporation (UPMRCL), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon to name a few.

Rodic Consultants Pvt Ltd is one of the leading multi-disciplinary infrastructure consultants in India. It started its operations in 2000 with a vision for designing, building, and delivering futuristic and sustainable solutions. Rodic Consultants offers various services, including project management, bid process management, and supervision for some of the most challenging projects across the country.

“The mandate is a testament to our expertise in infrastructure. The addition of Rodic Consultants enriches our portfolio and reaffirms our commitment to setting benchmarks in infrastructure communications through bespoke offerings” said Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PR Professionals.

Tiwari further added, “Rodic Consultants, since its inception, has created a niche in infrastructure with state-of-the-art engineering solutions to cater to clientele across sectors like railways, highways, tunnels, renewable energy, multi-modal transport, etc. We are excited to augment its presence as it embarks on its expansion plans across India.”

In an endeavor to augment government efforts to tackle the second wave of coronavirus, Rodic Consultants had developed and deployed a first-of-its-kind oxygen monitoring system for the state of Uttar Pradesh. It has also partnered with the Bihar government to streamline oxygen supply to hospitals across the state.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)