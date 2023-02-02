‘PR industry will have to create frequent pieces of engaging content that can be online’
At e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 2022 summit, Sanjeev Handa, Sr. Vice President and Head of PR & Communications, Maruti Suzuki Ltd, shared trends in PR and communication industry
At the e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 2022 summit, Sanjeev Handa, Sr. Vice President and Head of PR & Communications, Maruti Suzuki Ltd, spoke in-depth about how millennials and GenZ play a crucial role for a brand. He also spoke about the evolving trends in the PR and corporate communication industry. Handa delivered a keynote address.
Emphasizing on the importance of adapting and evolving to the new trends which revolve around Gen Y, Sanjeev Handa said, “For the past two extraordinary and challenging years that we have faced, we have transcended from the Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) world. The world as we knew to us is fast transitioning into BANI world, which is very ‘Brittle’ as people are more ‘Anxious’, systems and processes are ‘Non-linear’ and situation of the ground is ‘Incomprehensible’ (BANI).”
“Therefore we need to learn to be more resilient, attentive, adaptive and transparent. The world is changing and the customer is adapting to the change. The needs and desires are also fast evolving.”
Talking about millennials in detail, Handa said, “One of the most significant changes we are seeing in the marketing and PR circles is the impact of the Y generation. Millennials are the largest percentage in a workforce and are shaping digital face of communication at several spaces. They are fast in embracing in new technology such as Instagram, Snapchat, etc and are using them to connect with the audiences in more authentic and engaging ways. This is leading to the shift away from traditional one-way communication strategies towards the need to two-way and interactive communications strategies.”
“The future of communication therefore needs to be carefully constructed with thoughtful content that engages readers and deliver information quickly and very concisely. Long features, click bait articles and paywalls will be shunned by future audience. PR industry will have to place more effort in placing and creating frequent pieces of engaging content that can be driven out online rather than through long case studies or feature-led articles in publications and dailies.”
Describing the importance of technology and the need to create an impact via content, Handa explains, “We better understand the new generation needs, wants and desires. We would need to embrace new technologies and formats. Therefore creating a system to deliver content digitally to masses and audiences will be the most effective way for promoting the reputation of brands. Primarily through blogging and supported by social media strategies this will result in audiences being offered with snackable content. This will be of huge impact.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Meet e4m PR & Corp Comm's Top 100 Influential Game Changers 2022
The achievers were chosen from over 250 nominations
The 4th edition of exchange4media’s ‘Top 100 Influential Game Changers 2022’ list was announced on February 1, 2023, in a grand event at The Leela Ambience Gurugram. The list recognised and honoured 100 + people from the PR and Corp Comm industry who have changed the dynamics of the industry through their hard work, vision, leadership skill and clout.
The PR and corporate communications industry is an ever-evolving one. It navigates not only changing trends in communication and technology but also strives to roll out strategies that cater to a wide spectrum of audience. It is, therefore, only just to recognise and acknowledge how PR and corporate communication professionals have helped fire up brand images in the time of crisis, led by examples and are role models in their respective areas of expertise.
The top 100 awardees were chosen and shortlisted from over 250 nominations received following a robust internal auditing process by exchange4media’s editorial team.
This is a list and not a ranking.
Here are the Top 100 Influential Game Changers:
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Announcing the trailblazers of e4m PR & Corp Comm’s 40 Under 40 2022
The winners were chosen from over 120+ nominations
Exchange4media group has unveiled the winners of the 4th edition of the e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Awards. These awards identified the next-generation leaders (professionals, entrepreneurs, game changers, achievers) - under 40 years of age – in the communication industry who, with their undaunting zeal and unflinching dedication, overcame all odds to become trailblazers.
Braving the odds and rising above has been the mantra that Public Relations and Corporate Communications professionals have sworn by during time of crisis. This prestigious and elite award is an attempt to recognise the fundamental role played by communication professionals in order to firewall a brand’s image.
The winners were chosen from over 120+ nominations and were selected by the members of the jury based on a number of parameters, including leadership/ mentorship skills, such statements of accomplishments as growth and recognitions, future potential and proven contribution to the industry.
This is a list and not a ranking.
Here's the complete list:
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Gear up for the 4th edition of e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Summit & Awards 2022
The day-long summit will be followed by a glittering award ceremony on February 1, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 10:31 AM | 2 min read
The wait is over! On February 1, 2023, over 40 professionals (under the age of 40) of the PR and Corp Comm industry will recognise and honour the next generation PR and Communication leaders, who are shaping the industry through their forward looking vision. The 4th edition of the annual e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards 2022 that will be held on-ground at Leela Ambience, Gurugram, is going to be an event to remember.
The day-long summit will bring together stalwarts and experts from across the PR and Corp Comm fraternity to deliberate, discuss and engage in enlightening discussions and discourses on relevant topics, issues and subjects. The theme of this year's summit is “The Era of Millennials in PR” and the agenda features four panel sessions and five keynote addresses.
Adfactors PR is the event's 'Presenting Partner'. The 'Powered By' partners of the event are Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Kaizzen and Candour Communications, and 'Gold Partners' are Concept BIU, 80 dB Communications and Godrej.
The panel sessions will delve into topical topics, like:
- Importance of Digital PR in brand promotion – Speakers: Anand Prakash, Senior Group Head, Adfactors PR; Akanksha Jain, Head- Public Relations & Corporate Communications, Bharatpe; Kritika Padhy, Account Director , 80 dB communications; Bhawna Gupta, Director, Client Relations, Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Moderator: Ruhail Amin, Sr. Editor BW Businessworld & Exchange4media
- What has been the success of PR agencies when they expand into regional market – Speakers: Nikita Nanda, Vice President, Adfactors PR; Karishma Sain, CEO, Goodword Media; Naina Jha, Associate Director, Grey Matters; Moderator: Rishu Singh, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Fortis Healthcare Limited
- How to make the youth industry ready? - Speakers: Ayushi Arora, CEO and Founder, Media Corridor; Madhvi Chaudhary, PR Manager, Media Mic; Neha Gupta, AVP, Value360Communication;
Moderator: Shrabasti Mallik, exchange4media
- Rules of engagement between PR and the brands, managing each other expectation – Speakers: Gehna Sawhney, Director - Communications, India & Europe, Pitney Bowes; Lovina Gujral, COO, Candour Communication; Tehseen Zaidi, Head Communications, Syngenta; Moderator: Ruchika Jha, exchange4media
The keynote speakers will include Dr Navneet Anand, Founder & Director, GreyMatters Communications & Consulting; Pooja Pathak, Co-Founder and Director, Media Mantra; Atul Raja, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. Wadhwani Foundation; Sanjeev Handa, Sr. Vice President and Head of PR & Communications, Maruti Suzuki Ltd; and Atul Ahluwalia, Founding Partner, First Partners. There will also be a firside chat session featuring Rohit Bansal, Group Head of Communications, Reliance Industries Limited.
The event will simulcast on YouTube and exchange4media's social media handles.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cuemath appoints Lipika Kapil as Director & Head of Global PR-Comm
Prior to this, Lipika managed communications for Koo
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 2:55 PM | 2 min read
Cuemath has announced the appointment of Lipika Kapil as Director and Head-Global PR & Communications. Based in Bengaluru, she will set up the communications function and lead the PR and communications efforts for Cuemath across key markets - India, MENA and the US. She will report to Varun Jha, Chief Marketing Officer, Cuemath.
Prior to joining Cuemath, Lipika managed communications for Koo.
On the appointment, she said, “EdTech is one of the exciting industries in the startup sector and I am thrilled to be part of a mission and vision driven brand like ‘Cuemath’. What excites me the most is Cuemath’s sharp focus on teaching math as a life skill, beyond academic excellence and its ‘student-centred’ learning approach which offers a unique opportunity for storytelling. Another exciting aspect of the role will be to anchor communications across international markets and power the brand’s marketing initiatives that aim to take Cuemath closer to our customers across the globe. It's my pleasure to join the business at this juncture and play a critical part as Cuemath commences the next phase of its journey.”
Varun Jha, Chief Marketing Officer, Cuemath said, “As Cuemath aims for global expansion, we see Marketing and Brand Communications as one of the important business pillars for the company. Therefore, the role of PR and communications becomes more important than ever. With Lipika’s experience of managing PR and communications for a variety of brands across industries, her role will be beneficial in designing and implementing PR strategies for Cuemath across markets. She, along with her team, will also support strategic brand and marketing initiatives as the organization expands further. I am delighted to have Lipika on board and wish her a fantastic stint at Cuemath.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rozelle Laha joins HT Media as Head – Corp Comm and Corp Affairs
Prior to this, Laha was Associate Director – Corporate and Strategic Communications at CoinSwitch
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 11:55 AM | 1 min read
Rozelle Laha has joined HT Media Ltd as Head – Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs. In this role, she will be leading communications and corporate affairs for the group.
Laha is a business journalist turned communications specialist with over 12 years of industry experience. She has worked as a journalist with several publications, including Hindustan Times, Mint, The Ken, Fortune India, and others, and managed communications mandates across FMCG and emerging technology spaces.
Prior to this, Laha was Associate Director of Corporate and Strategic Communications at CoinSwitch.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘If PR is going to do better and be better, we have to reflect the demography of a nation’
Dr Felicia Blow, APR, International Chair, Public Relations Society of America, shares her achievements with PRSA, the concept of 'mini dimensions of diversity' and the golden rule'
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 11:55 AM | 6 min read
It was her maiden visit to India but Dr Felicia Blow, APR, International Chair, Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) was far from having her fill. “The students at XIC (Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai) and IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi) are so bright and warm,” she said. Her trip to the country was for a first-ever global exchange programme with the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI).
Dr Blow is an award-winning leader with extensive organisational, fundraising, strategic planning, leadership and management experience. With a 30-year career spanning work in manufacturing; waste management and environmental services; telecommunications; and higher education, she currently serves as Associate Vice President for Development at the renowned historically black institution Hampton University.
Over the years, Dr Blow has taken on several leadership roles. Prior to serving as chair, she served as chair-elect in 2021 and senior counsel to the 2018 and 2019 PRSA Board of Directors. From 2013-2014, she served as a PRSA Board of Directors member representing the Mid-Atlantic District.
We caught up with her for a freewheeling chat during her PRCAI Dialogues session in the capital.
Excerpts:
You’ve served in a number of PRSA leadership roles at both the local and national levels. What role does public relations play in your life?
For me, public relations embodies everything I do. Let me give you some points of view on that. The most important thing about a PR practitioner, a good one, is writing skills. You must be able to write and be able to orally communicate. So, I use those skills in all aspect of my life. I also volunteer and support other organisations leveraging these skills that I have attained over the years.
It has been 30 years of association with the PRSA. Tell us about the highlights of your journey with the organisation.
Let me tell you the ones that really stand out. It is about accreditation and the credentialing aspect of public relations. So, I have the APR-accredited in public relations, PRCAI has the AIPR, which is a standard of excellence and means that you have mastered the elements of public relations. It is an indicator. When I was chair of the board that does the credentialing – the national board that manages the credential – we created a second credential called the APR+M, where the 'M' stands for military. That is one the proud moments. I am not military affiliated so, I have APR; but someone who is in the Army or Navy or Marines or the Coast Guard, they can apply for a special credential with the 'M'. And it is the only one we have and it happened under my watch.
And the second thing that I am really proud of is the first-ever three-year Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan for PRSA. And I was chair of that initiative. It took us multiple months of execution of qualitative and quantitative research as well as a lot of time building the strategies.
Third, it has been a joy of my life to created something special for the 75th year of PRSA. Rather than doing balloons and confetti and having a party, we did a book. And that book, I believe, is going to be a game changer. And the reason that I am so proud of it is because I think our industry has been painted with this brush of being spin-doctors and hacks but what this books describes are those moments where PR has shaped the culture in America and positively influenced democracy.
During the course of your career, you have been quite vocal about diversity, equity and inclusion. In fact, during the PRSA Philadelphia’s 70th anniversary kickoff event, you had confessed to being a huge champion of DE&I. What can be done to better champion this cause and integrate it in the core ethics of PR?
We all have biases and we have to admit that. However, if we are going to change the world for the good, we have got to improve within our sector and right now, in the US, just looking at the demography – the percentages of those who classify as white or African-American or Latino or Asian – our industry doesn't align. So, if we are going to lean into hearing the voices of all of these points of views, our profession has got to reflect that. I believe that from the bottom of my soul that if we are going to do better and be better, we have to reflect the demography of a nation. I speak of what I call the ;mini dimensions of diversity'. In the US, we often think of it as black or white but it is so much more. So, I talk about the dimension of diversity around age, around geography and where you live because it influences how you think, your education status – the amount of education you have will determine how you view different things and how you should be communicated to, and your economic status. There are so many different ways we have to think about.
There is another one that I often say that folks do not think about. The challenges of an individual who is a single parent versus one that comes from a two-parent household. It is light years different. And you have to communicate differently to them. There are different challenges, It helps us be better communicators, be better practitioners when we fully understand the dimensions of diversity. What we do, lifts societies – if we do our jobs well. That is why I am so proud to be in this global exchange with PRCAI.
What do you consider the biggest challenges ahead for the profession?
Understanding outcomes versus tactics is one. So, doing a release and a post on social media – those are great but what are you trying to achieve? So, being strategic and supporting the needs of the constituents and the clients and the companies you work for – that, for me, is a challenge. As opposed to say, 'You want a release, I'll do a release'. Why? Keep asking that question so that you get to the heart of the outcome.
Ethics, I think, is a big deal around the globe. I know we all want ton make money and gain employment but we have to stand for something – have a solid ground and a foundation that is true. And I also think that we need to do more partnerships. So, while understanding one entity may not have all the answers – may not – but partnering and working together and being open minded about different points of views. The George Floyd incident changed everything but what his daughter said about changing the world is true. His death has brought a light on the fact that we have to treat each other as human beings. We can't call it anything but the 'Golden Rule' – treat others the way you want to be treated.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Amrita Ray joins Taj Hotels as Associate Director – PR
She was associated with JW Marriott Hotel, Kolkata as Marketing Manager before
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 12:11 PM | 1 min read
Amrita Ray has joined Taj Hotels as Associate Director – Public Relations. She will be based in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Prior to this, she was associated with JW Marriott Hotel, Kolkata as Marketing Manager.
Ray is an experienced marketing communications manager with a demonstrated history of working in the hospitality industry. She is also skilled in public and media relations, corporate social responsibility, content writing, crisis communications, event management and editing.
Ray has worked with notable media houses and corporates namely TV Today, TV South Asia, NDTV, Hindustan times, Nextgen Communication, The Park Hotels, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, BMW India, Marriott International and The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube