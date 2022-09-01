‘PR industry is more about engaging with the right audience than promoting brands’

In this edition of e4m PR & Corp Comm’s 30 Under 30 series, Shrishti Sharma, Account Manager, Adfactors PR, deliberates on how human connect is essential for brands

The exchange4media PR and Corp Comm’s 30 Under 30 Awards identifies next-generation leaders in the PR and corporate communications industry. It honours some of the brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game changers and achievers of the industry under the age of 30.

The ‘30 Under 30 series’ features winners who share their experiences and trends that have been observed in the domain and where they see themselves in the next five years.

In today’s series, we speak to Shrishti Sharma, Account Manager, Adfactors PR.

Excerpts:

How does it feel to be recognised and honoured for your contribution to the industry?

It is an honour to be recognised on a platform of this stature. While the feeling is absolutely overwhelming it also brings with it a sense of great responsibility to not only live up to this recognition but also strive to do better and continue evolving as a PR professional on a daily basis.

What are the key trends that you have noticed in the past year in the PR and Corp Comm domain?

Bill Gates had once said ‘If I was down to my last dollar, I would invest in public relations’, and brands understand this now more than ever. The PR and Corp Comm industry is no more limited to coverage and media stories but its role has evolved into being a very crucial advisor to any brand.

Storytelling has gained a lot of prominence. This industry now is more about connecting and engaging with the right audience than promoting a brand/product, by means of narratives that tell a story, an idea or ethos. Additionally unlike old times PR efforts backed by data analytics has become crucial for not only the brands but also PR professionals to understand the impact of a story.

Finally, authenticity is something that has taken centre stage especially after the pandemic. While the intention is always to develop conversations that are engaging and experiences that are custom-made, that ‘human connect’ has become crucial for people to associate with any brand as authentic.

What is that one industry lesson or experience that you will carry with you throughout your career?

Often in our day-to-day work routine, in the race of constantly sharing new ideas with the client or being proactive, we often tend to overlook something that forms the base of our profession, which is COMMUNICATION. This is one industry lesson I will always abide by, keeping communications simple, brief and clear. Something very simple but makes a lot of difference not only in terms of stakeholder satisfaction but one’s own clarity of thought, which can help in planning ahead, foreseeing situations and better/faster turnaround.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

The idea is to keep learning and gathering more and more skills and ultimately evolving as not only a PR professional but also as a human being who is focused, enabling an environment that is of growth, optimism and sheer joy of being. Professionally I think the sky is the limit. However, in another 5 years, I would like to see myself leading end-to-end communications for a brand, as an advisor/strategist for branding/marketing activities for any brand(s).

