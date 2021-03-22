Pitchfork Partners wins strategic communications mandate for House of Hiranandani

The consultancy will work closely with the brand to build its reputation and engage with relevant stakeholders across the country

House of Hiranandani has appointed Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting as its communication partner. With an aim to support House of Hiranandani’s strategic objectives, Pitchfork Partners will work closely with the brand to build its reputation and engage with relevant stakeholders across the country.

House of Hiranandani is a pioneer in developing integrated communities that have become landmarks in India and is founded by Surendra Hiranandani, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of the company. He is known for his unparalleled distinction of remodeling barren lands into some of India’s most vibrant life spaces. With the environmental-friendly concepts of New Urbanism, House of Hiranandani’s focus has been on transforming suburban sprawls of land into well-planned urban communities. Today, they have carved a niche for themselves and are synonymous with innovation, transparency, quality construction, superior design and customer satisfaction.

Prashin Jhobalia, Vice President Marketing - Strategy, House of Hiranandani, said, “Pitchfork Partner’s strategy aligns with our communication objectives. We serve society and have built a decades-long legacy. With this partnership, we aim to enhance our corporate reputation further and use communication & public relations to reach out to all our stakeholders.”

Jaideep Shergill, Co-Founder, Pitchfork Partners said, “House of Hiranandani is a brand which is known for setting a benchmark in the real estate sector. We are delighted to be partnered with them and assist them in building a reputation and achieving milestones through strategic and insight-driven communication.”

