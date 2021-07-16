If you take your career seriously, everybody else will take it seriously: Pooja Pathak

In the first edition of 'Women Achievers Podcast’ series, Pooja Pathak, Co-Founder & Director, Media Mantra, talks about her journey, achievements, challenges and opportunities

The popularity of podcasts has gone up in the last few years, more so during these unprecedented times. Being versatile and engaging, podcasts have started enjoying a disproportionate dominance in the digital paradigm. Due to its approachability, niche targeting and creativity, it has become a favourite of not only users but also marketers who want to encash its potential to the optimum.

The recent findings from Spotify’s Culture Next report shows that around 87% of millennials and 77% of Gen Zs said they use audio streaming to reduce their stress levels, with 84% of the former seeing audio as a mental health resource, and 79% of the latter believing it is healing.

So, in order to keep up with the trend, exchange4media PR and Corporate Communications has ventured in this domain and is proud to inaugurate its first edition of ‘Women Achievers Podcast Series’. The series will have stories from women leaders who were also winners at the second edition of ‘e4m PR and Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2021’. Stories of their passion, their perseverence, their never-say-die spirit and motivation for samaritans.

Today, in the first episode, we talk to Pooja Pathak, Co-Founder and Director, Media Mantra, on her journey, achievements, challenges and opportunities.

Speaking about her journey as a manager and then co-founding the fastest growing PR agency, Pathak expressed contentment and said though the role is fascinating, it has its share of hard work.

Talking about Media Mantra completing nine years in the PR industry, Pathak gave credit to the entire team for working tirelessly and keeping up the name.

Pathak stated that one has to keep their mind centred and fixed as then only one could work on things properly, while talking about prioritization between work and personal life.

If you take your career seriously, everybody around you will take it seriously, said Pathak.

Please click below to listen to our podcast:

