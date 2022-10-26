ON PURPOSE. appoints Shivani Sharma as its first Chief Operating Officer

ON PURPOSE, a creative communications consultancy, has announced the joining of Shivani Sharma as its first Chief Operating Officer as it embarks on its next phase of growth.

Shivani is a seasoned communication and reputation specialist with over two decades of experience, having worked across the marketing spectrum of branding and corporate communications, community outreach and public relations. She brings knowledge and expertise of integrated communications, leading multi-stakeholder campaigns and crisis projects across verticals including infrastructure, healthcare, automotive, aviation, retail, hospitality, and education & skilling. Prior to this appointment, Shivani held the position of Director Marketing Communications, Nayati Healthcare & Research.

Previously, she has worked with Ogilvy PR, Weber Shandwick and Vaishnavi Corporate Communications among others. She has also counselled some of the largest Indian and global conglomerates – Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Titan, EIH, Honeywell, National Skill Development Corporation, Confederation of Indian Industries, All India Brewers Association and Board of Investment, Mauritius to name a few.

As the Chief Operating Officer, she will be responsible for ensuring industry-leading levels and consistent services across all client relationships in addition to delivering insight-based campaigns that drive results and support clients’ business objectives.

ON PURPOSE Managing Partner and Founder, Girish Balachandran said, “Shivani is an accomplished communication professional. I am confident that her depth of experience will add strategic value to our clients. We are happy to have someone of her calibre and with her perspective joining us. Her experience will strengthen our service offering as we expand our services and scale our offering in our next phase of growth.”

On her new role, Shivani Sharma stated, “I have been a silent observer and admirer of ON PURPOSE in the way they conduct themselves while continuing to grow. The team is charting a unique path in the industry - to use the power of communication to focus on social and behavior change in India. The consultancy has all the right ingredients to attain a leadership position in the Indian communication industry and beyond and I am thrilled to join ON PURPOSE team as they progress on the journey. “

