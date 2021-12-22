Nucleus PR launches NPR Reel Team to enhance Instagram page visibility of brands

Aimed at small businesses, the team will leverage the power of reels to enhance both reach and engagement for brand Instagram pages

Nucleus PR, a prestigious boutique firm headquartered in Bangalore, announced the launch of its Reel Team that promises to transform the Instagram page of your business. Aimed at small businesses, the team will leverage the power of reels to enhance both reach and engagement for brand Instagram pages. The NPR Reel Team will collaborate with entrepreneurs and the existing social media agency ecosystem to enhance the Instagram page visibility, as per the specific business requirements via reels.

Commenting on the same, Tarunjeet Rattan, Managing Partner – Nucleus PR said, “Consumers today want to consume quick information that entertains and educates them, in their language. Instagram Reels offers a rich potential to create content that connects with focused consumers along with the flexibility of bringing alive content with tonalities. We ran a pilot project for our existing clients for the last quarter, which yielded immense results and opened up avenues for this new venture.

Storytelling has always been the core of PR and social media today is less about hard sell and more about connecting with authentic communication that resonates with consumers. We now transform our creative skills to reels, to assist small business owners create, kickstart or simply be the conversation amongst their target audiences. A new journey that entails using the power of wordplay through a different platform".

Instagram Reels needs to be an essential part of your social media strategy that communicates a brand personality and connects with your audience inviting them in to create a community that aspires, connects and inspires together.

Nucleus PR handles clients across MNCs, SMEs and start-ups. Their strategic approach towards PR enables clients to leverage PR towards meeting their business goals. Their range of services includes overall reputation management, crisis communication and editorial services, among others. And now as they complete 14 years in the industry, they add an innovative REEL Team to their bouquet of services.

