Nominations open for e4m PR & Corp Comm Top 100 Influential Game Changer List

The deadline for submitting the nominations is December 2021

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 2:05 PM
top 100

The nominations for the 3rd edition of e4m Public Relation and Corporate Communication Top 100 Influential Game Changer List is open now. Top 100 Influential Game Changer List will feature the names of Top 50 PR Professionals (male and female) and 50 Corporate Communication Professionals (male and female). 

The list is a compilation of the most influential public relations and corporate communication professionals who have changed the dynamics of the industry through their work, vision, leadership skills and clout.

The nominations are free of cost.

The deadline for submitting the nomination is December 2021. The awards will be felicitated to the winners at a grand virtual event conducted by e4m.

