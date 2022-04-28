Neha Chandwani joins Yes Bank as VP - Marketing & Corporate Comm

Prior to this, Chandwani was associated with ICICI Bank as Senior Manager - Corporate Communications

Neha Chandwani has joined Yes Bank as Vice President - Marketing & Corporate Communications. Her role encompasses a wide spectrum of activities that include senior stakeholder management, corporate communications, PR & content strategy, media relations, brand and crises communications, among others.

Chandwani is a communications expert with over 13 years of experience in Corporate & Crisis Communications, Public Relations (PR) and Brand Communications industry, with a proven ability to support business objectives with strategic communications planning and high-performance delivery.

Earlier on, she was associated with notable agencies and corporates such as Lupin Global, Adfactors PR, Schwof.com, Inferno and HDFC Bank.

