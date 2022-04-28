Neha Chandwani joins Yes Bank as VP - Marketing & Corporate Comm

Prior to this, Chandwani was associated with ICICI Bank as Senior Manager - Corporate Communications

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 28, 2022 11:10 AM  | 1 min read
Neha

Neha Chandwani has joined Yes Bank as Vice President - Marketing & Corporate Communications. Her role encompasses a wide spectrum of activities that include senior stakeholder management, corporate communications, PR & content strategy, media relations, brand and crises communications, among others.

Prior to this, Chandwani was associated with ICICI Bank as Senior Manager - Corporate Communications.

Chandwani is a communications expert with over 13 years of experience in Corporate & Crisis Communications, Public Relations (PR) and Brand Communications industry, with a proven ability to support business objectives with strategic communications planning and high-performance delivery. 

Earlier on, she was associated with notable agencies and corporates such as Lupin Global, Adfactors PR, Schwof.com, Inferno and HDFC Bank.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Icici Yes bank corp comm Neha Chandwani Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
Nucleus PR

Yashram Lifestyle Brands awards PR mandate to Nucleus PR 
1 day ago

Aveek

Aveek Dutta joins CRISIL Ltd. as Associate Director – Corporate Communications
2 days ago

latika

Latika Taneja joins Shell India as Head of Corporate Relations
5 days ago