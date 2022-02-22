Mullen Lintas is communication partner for creative & social media mandate of FGII

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has recently appointed Mullen Lintas (agency) as its communication partner for its creative and social media mandate. The agency will handle full-service responsibilities of FGII, including its communication strategy, with a special focus on digital. The appointment of Mullen Lintas is an outcome of a multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled from the Mumbai office.

FGII is a joint venture between the Future Group and Generali Group, both companies being game-changers in the retail and insurance businesses respectively. FGII provides retail, commercial, personal, and rural insurance solutions to individuals and corporates to help them manage and mitigate risks.

Speaking about the new partnership, Ruchika Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, said “As a brand, whose purpose is to be a lifetime partner for the customers and lead with empathy, human-touch, and innovation, we remain heavily invested in not just understanding our customers’ evolving needs from close quarters but also in being at the forefront of launching disruptive and clutter breaking communication, that helps strike a chord with our customers. Our efforts, over the last few years, towards bringing wider acceptance to conversations around mental health in India, is a case in point.”

She adds, “We are confident that the backing of a strong and creative team of Mullen Lintas will help us further this agenda, not just in achieving a better understanding of our customers’ preferences, but also in designing creative and off-beat solutions, that help us challenge the status quo and cement our positioning as a preferred brand in the insurance space.”

As an innovative brand, FGII continues to adopt a culture-driven strategy that keeps up with the changes that happen in the world and around us. Mullen Lintas will strategize and build impactful communication for FGII, to cater to the rapidly changing needs and dreams of the insurance industry and its customers. Lintas Live, the digital first creative PR agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group, will be responsible for the social media mandate including social strategy, social creatives and influencer marketing for FGII.

Commenting on the creative win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said, “Insurance is a highly regulated category and, therefore, new products & innovations are somewhat infrequent. However, Future Generali has been disrupting the category with great product and service level innovations and, hence, to partner such a brand, is an exciting challenge for all of us. We look forward to re-defining category codes and changing the way consumers evaluate general insurance products". "What’s even more satisfying is that this is a win for our integrated, hyper-bundled approach, wherein we will collaborate with our social and advocacy agency, Lintas Live, in this journey, to take the Future Generali brand journey forward", he added.

