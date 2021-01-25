MSL India wins PR mandate for Mastree

20:20 MSL (part of MSL India) has won the PR mandate for Mastree, an Unacademy-backed education technology company. The mandate includes working on the brand’s corporate reputation and awareness, amplifying its visibility, strategic communication counsel, and overall public relations and media relations. The agency will be in charge of developing effective stakeholder engagement strategies, develop the brand’s positioning and managing its external communications.

Mastree is an online platform that offers English Communications and Inspirational Mathematics courses for children of all ages. It provides training to children in reading, listening, writing, speaking, and learning Mathematics as a language. They also offer 1:1 English Reading & Speaking program for Nursery and Kindergarten kids. Founded in October 2019 as a subscription product for all STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) courses for grades KG-8, this EdTech platform was acquired (51% stake) by Unacademy in July 2020, for about $5 million. Mastree’s curriculum creators and e-tutors ensure a fun and practice-based extensive learning experience for each student, with a teacher-student ratio of 1:4. They ensure that the child aces the art of communication and becomes a more confident communicator over time.

Commenting on the association Abhilash Rao, Vice President, Business, Mastree said, “We are elated to appoint 20:20 MSL as our PR partner who will be sharing our brand’s vision and mission, and thereby, will be helping us in elevating our brand presence and positioning among our stakeholders and audiences. We loved their strategic and creative approach to campaigns and are confident that their expertise will help the brand gain much-required momentum, thereby helping us achieve business outcomes. Happy to have MSL on board and looking forward to having a fruitful association with them.”

On the win, Viju George, Managing Director, India at 20:20 MSL and Publicis Consultants Asia added, “We are delighted to partner with Mastree and we look forward to deploying our experience in education and technology communications, to help Mastree enhance its reputation and share of voice, in the growing edtech sector.”

