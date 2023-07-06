Minari Shah elevated to Director – International at Amazon EMEA, APAC and LATAM
She joined the company as Director – PR
Minari Shah has been elevated to the role of Director – International at Amazon EMEA, APAC and LATAM. She had joined the company as Director – Public Relations and later on was promoted to the role of Director – Corporate Communications, APAC.
Shah took to LinkedIn and said, “The last (almost) seven years at Amazon, in various PR leadership roles for India & Asia Pacific, have been one of the most enriching experiences of my professional career. And it's exciting to now start on a completely new role within Amazon worldwide communications org, something that marks a departure from what I have been doing but yet something I have been deeply passionate about in recent years. I have for a while now been greatly convinced about the role that Owned Media must play as a key component of any company’s communications strategy. As such, I am thrilled to take on the role of Director of International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels team, for EMEA, APAC and LATAM. I am excited by the opportunity to build a strong content & channels strategy across our key geographies. To tell stories that matter to our customers, our employees, our partners, our communities and indeed the countries we are present in. It’s an opportunity to bring together my years of media & communications experience with all that I have learnt at Amazon to think big, to experiment and innovate (and fail at times), to learn and grow, especially from those already in this team (call out to Ben Moebius Zahra Khan) and to collaborate with business and comms colleagues to build a credible, authentic source of Amazon information for all our audiences.”
Shah is a communicator with three decades of experience, straddling business journalism and corporate communications, via a small detour into film-writing. She has contributed to other reputed organisations such as Tata Motors Limited, HSBC India, Dell, NCR Corporation, L&T Infotech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sampark Public Relations, Business India and Hindu Business Line.
PRtainment Media and Communications bags PR mandates for Niyogin
The agency will handle media relations for the commercial operations and services of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 3:56 PM | 2 min read
PRtainment Media and Communications has bagged the PR mandates for Niyogin, a digital platform to meet the financial and non-financial needs of MSME’s. The agency will be in charge of all media relations for the commercial operations and services for the brand.
As Niyogin's PR partner, PRtainment will be in charge of harmonizing communication and positioning. Niyogin's corporate reputation, brand recognition, increasing exposure, media campaigns, strategic communication guidance, and overall public relations and media relations will be handled by the agency. PRtainment will additionally have a considerable part in building successful stakeholder engagement strategies, positioning the brand, and managing its external communication.
Nidhi Sabbarwal Co-Founder and Director of PRtainment Media and Communications stated, "We are delighted to have been awarded the PR mandates of one of the reputable names in the fintech industry. As a public relations agency, we are committed to producing excellent outcomes for our clients, and we look forward to collaborating with the team of Niyogin to assist them achieve their business objectives.”
Tashwinder Singh, CEO, and Managing Director, Niyogin Fintech Limited said "Our collaboration with PRtainment has been positive and favourable in terms of thought leadership and brand building and various marketing, PR and media campaigns. We are hopeful that in the coming months, our association with them will not only help us build a strong foothold in the financial domain as a thriving platform-centric company but also position Niyogin as one of the leading Fintechs in the country."
Our team has great expertise in the fintech industry and understands the challenges and possibilities associated with financial technology solutions. We are convinced that our strategic approach, along with our extensive understanding of the financial sector, will allow us to build successful and intriguing PR campaigns for Niyogin.”Nidhi Sabbarwal further added.
Nourish You appoints Divya Gursahani as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
Prior to this, Divya served at the content studio, By the Gram
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 11:35 AM | 2 min read
Nourish You has announced the appointment of Divya Gursahani as the company’s first Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.
Prior to Nourish You, Divya served at the content studio, By the Gram, and media houses including ELLE, and DNA. She was instrumental in developing campaigns for Netflix, Amazon, Apollo, Bumble, Tata CLiQ, and Nykaa in various capacities.
As Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Divya will spearhead the development and implementation of integrated marketing strategies, encompassing all of Nourish You's product categories and consumer communication channels. Nourish You will focus on building a unique consumer experience, strengthen creative communication and design, and drive strategic market expansion under her guidance,
Speaking on the appointment and bolstering the leadership team at Nourish You, Krishna Reddy Co-Founder, said, "We welcome Divya as the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer to our growing team at Nourish You. Nourish You has played a pivotal role in India’s superfood story and we are sure that with her appointment we will be able to amplify our brand's promise and drive consumer engagement, setting new industry benchmarks. We are certain that with her deep understanding of new age consumer insights and innovative approach to building digital and physical brand experiences, Nourish You will lead India's superfood growth story through interesting and relevant storytelling.”
On joining Nourish You, Divya Gursahani said, “Nourish You has a powerful vision for the future of health and wellness in India. I am honoured to contribute to a brand that embodies such strong values and has established itself as a frontrunner in the superfood industry, with an exceptional growth trajectory. I look forward to working closely with the founding team as we march towards creating a positive impact for consumers, stakeholders including farmers and the industry at large.”
Divya will be based in Mumbai and will report to the founders office. Her appointment is effective immediately.
Tushar Makkar joins Adfactors PR as Senior Vice President
Prior to this, he was associated with GMR Group as Group Chief Communications Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 10:51 AM | 1 min read
Makkar has been part of the communication, PR and marketing industry in India for 27 years, playing the role of an advisor, business leader, communications trainer and thought leader. He has also worked across diverse facets of communication over these years, covering PR, analyst relations, social media, crisis management, public affairs, issues management, sustainability, brand and product communication, internal, and executive communication.
Makkar had earlier led communications for Arvind Group of Companies, SAP India, Microsoft India, IBM India and South Asia, CSC India, Grow Talent Company Limited, and eFunds and contributed to agencies such as Good Relations India Limited and Ogilvy PR.
GMR Group names Prateek Chatterjee as Group Chief Communications Officer
Prior to this, he was with NIIT
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 7:18 PM | 1 min read
GMR Group has named Prateek Chatterjee as Group Chief Communications Officer.
Prior to this, he worked with NIIT as its Senior Vice President – Corporate Communications and Marketing.
Chatterjee is a senior communications leader with over 25 years of experience in building brand and corporate reputation across diverse industries including – Education, IT, Real Estate and Hospitality.
He has also contributed to Ansal API, Perfect Relations and India Habitat Centre.
Debasis Ray moves on from Tata Trusts as head of corp comm
Reports say that Ray will be taking early retirement
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 3:43 PM | 1 min read
Debasis Ray has retired from Tata Trusts as head of corporate communications. Reports say that Ray won’t be joining a new company and that he has taken early retirement.
Ray is an experienced corp comm professional who has held various top posts at the Tata Group since 2005, including that of head corp comm at Tata Motors and chief group corp comm at Tata Sons.
He took on the role of public affairs head and spokesperson of Tata Trusts in September 2016.
Digitas India bags digital comms mandate of Duolingo English Test
Digitas will manage the marketing AOR for Duolingo English Test and will build awareness along with driving customer acquisition
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 11:35 AM | 2 min read
Digitas India has bagged the digital communications mandate of Duolingo English Test. With this win, the agency has solidified its partnership with Duolingo and will now manage the digital, social, and on-ground activations mandate for the company.
As its partner, Digitas will manage the marketing AOR for Duolingo English Test and will be responsible for building awareness, and preference and driving customer acquisition, through the connected offerings of Creative, Strategy & Media.
Commenting on the partnership, Tara Kapur, Marketing Head India, Duolingo English Test said, "Digitas has already been doing exciting work for our language learning app Duolingo in the market, and their understanding of our business really reflected in the way they presented their approach for the Duolingo English Test. The team has already hit the ground running, and I am looking forward to this being an impactful partnership for us in India. The decision-making period for students looking to study abroad is a critical one, and we believe that Digitas is the best partner to help us create meaningful work for our consumers.”
Sonia Khurana, Chief Operating Officer, of Digitas India added, “This was a very exciting pitch for our team. We are thrilled to land the account! Duolingo English Test is a game-changer in the education sector and has really improved accessibility to high-stakes testing for students. We look forward to creating compelling work that builds both the brand and business in India.”
Delhi-based First Partners joins PROI Worldwide
The full-service agency expands the global network’s reach in India
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 2:50 PM | 1 min read
First Partners, headquartered in Delhi, India, has been elected to partner in PROI Worldwide, a leading global consortium of entrepreneurial communications agencies with partners in 65 countries.
“First Partners’ business is built on the pursuit of excellence, and we are committed to using our deep industry knowledge and all aspects of communications to enable business success for our clients,” said Atul Ahluwalia, founding partner of First Partners. “We believe we can greatly benefit from PROI’s knowledge exchange programs and the sharing of global best practices among its partner firms.”
Jeff Lambert, Global Chair of PROI Worldwide and Chair of U.S.-based Lambert Global added, “We’re eager to add First Partners to our global network. The Indian market is dynamic and rapidly growing, and our PROI Partners will benefit from their diverse experience in handling complex corporate and public affairs issues.”
