Minari Shah elevated to Director – International at Amazon EMEA, APAC and LATAM

Minari Shah has been elevated to the role of Director – International at Amazon EMEA, APAC and LATAM. She had joined the company as Director – Public Relations and later on was promoted to the role of Director – Corporate Communications, APAC.

Shah took to LinkedIn and said, “The last (almost) seven years at Amazon, in various PR leadership roles for India & Asia Pacific, have been one of the most enriching experiences of my professional career. And it's exciting to now start on a completely new role within Amazon worldwide communications org, something that marks a departure from what I have been doing but yet something I have been deeply passionate about in recent years. I have for a while now been greatly convinced about the role that Owned Media must play as a key component of any company’s communications strategy. As such, I am thrilled to take on the role of Director of International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels team, for EMEA, APAC and LATAM. I am excited by the opportunity to build a strong content & channels strategy across our key geographies. To tell stories that matter to our customers, our employees, our partners, our communities and indeed the countries we are present in. It’s an opportunity to bring together my years of media & communications experience with all that I have learnt at Amazon to think big, to experiment and innovate (and fail at times), to learn and grow, especially from those already in this team (call out to Ben Moebius Zahra Khan) and to collaborate with business and comms colleagues to build a credible, authentic source of Amazon information for all our audiences.”

Shah is a communicator with three decades of experience, straddling business journalism and corporate communications, via a small detour into film-writing. She has contributed to other reputed organisations such as Tata Motors Limited, HSBC India, Dell, NCR Corporation, L&T Infotech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sampark Public Relations, Business India and Hindu Business Line.

