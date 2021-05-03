Mercedes Benz R&D India onboards Tanuja Singh as Head of Corporate Communications

Singh was previously associated with Mindtree as Associate Director, External Communications

Mercedes Benz R&D India has strengthened its communications team with the appointment of Tanuja Singh as Head of Corporate Communications. She will be working from Bengaluru office.

Singh moves on from Mindtree where she was working as the Associate Director, External Communications.

With 15 years of experience in the industry, Singh is an accomplished communications professional having worked on leading campaigns for brands across domains. She started her professional career with an agency called Genesis Burson Marsteller and later moved to the corporate side with Honeywell, Mindtree and now Mercedes Benz.

