Men and women experience confidence differently: Phoebe Siggins

Phoebe Siggins, COO of Little Black Book (LLB), addressed a keynote session on breaking glass ceilings at the Women Achievers Summit 2021

The second edition of virtual ‘Women Achievers Summit and Awards 2021’ held on 2nd July had an august panel of experts discussing the shifting communication paradigm. The experts spoke about how women leadership has changed the discourse of the industry.

The summit also included keynote sessions from influential leaders of the industry, one of them being Phoebe Siggins, Chief Operating Officer at Little Black Book (LLB). She spoke on the topic, “Break The Glass Ceiling? Put on Different Shoes and Get Ready to Make Yourself Uncomfortable”.

Siggins commenced the session by talking about her personal journey building confidence over the years. Mentioning the Imposter syndrome, she said, “It is a psychological pattern where an individual questions their skills and achievements. I along with many women around me go through it! Tell yourself to be confident and believe in yourself.”

Continuing her talk on building confidence, Siggins pointed out, “It is not an academic skill; you can't buy it, gift it, or easily acquire it! Men and women experience confidence differently.”

“I learned the rifts in the level of social confidence between women and men at a young age after observing my sibling, cousins and close family friends”.

Pivoting towards talking about LLB, Siggins said that the PR agency was born out of the news platform LLB Labs.

She observed that knowing the client's business and audience completely is essential to provide them with niche services.

“Employees are more productive and happy when they feel empowered. In order to keep them on this path, you must put yourself in their shoes. You need to learn how to keep them going!,” highlighted Siggins.

She also noted that the pandemic decelerated the recent progress women in business had made. "So we as women have to keep moving forward and grab all the opportunities that come our way”.

“Confidence can be earned! You must recognise when you need to try new things outside your comfort zone”, she concluded

