Melissa Arulappan joins Target as Director – Communications

Melissa Arulappan has joined Target as director – communications.

Prior to joining here, she was associated with IQVIA India as head – corporate communications.

Arulappan is a public relations and communications professional having over three decades of experience in the industry where she worked on entry strategies for large multinational organisations, helped launch Indian and multinational brands in the country, successfully worked with organisations through complex and challenging crisis communication assignments, conceptualised creative, award-winning internal and external communication campaigns, built thought leaders in highly competitive environments and driven focused corporate social responsibility programmes.

In over 30 years, Arulappan has contributed to agencies and corporates namely Melissa Arulappan Consulting, Corporate Voice Weber Shandwick and Glaxo India Limited.

