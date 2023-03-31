Media Mantra bags PR mandate for Uplers
The agency will oversee all media communications for the brand’s business operations and services
Independent Public Relations (PR) and integrated communications firm Media Mantra has been awarded the PR mandate for Uplers - a leading technology talent matchmaking firm. The agency will oversee all media communications for the brand’s business operations and services.
Acting in its role as a strategic PR partner, Media Mantra will be seen aligning the communications and reinforcing Uplers’ market leadership in India. The reputed agency will be seen working on Uplers’ corporate reputation and awareness, amplifying its visibility, strategic communication counsel, and overall public relations and media relations. With this partnership, Uplers aims to highlight its unique value proposition and raise awareness about how the brand is helping matchmake India's top technology and digital talent with global companies offering remote full-time, long-term job opportunities.
Mrs Pooja Pathak, Founder and Director, Media Mantra said, “We at Media Mantra, are thrilled to be collaborating with a fast-growing brand like Uplers. With a clear understanding of the brand’s ambitions and priorities, we are conscious of our role as strategic advisers and intend to use our vast experience and unmatched expertise to implement creative, disruptive, and strong public relations campaigns that will help Uplers elevate their brand reputation and engagement in the ever-competitive market.”
Mr Dhaivat Mehta, Vice President of Brand and Marketing, Uplers said, “We are excited about our new strategic partnership with Media Mantra. We will be counting on the firm’s experience and expertise to help us strengthen our brand visibility and market position. Uplers' mission is to make hiring, and getting hired, simple, fast, and reliable. For Indian tech talent this means unlocking the door to work-from-anywhere, flexible work hours, access to global companies, cutting-edge projects, higher compensation and much more. Together with the Media Mantra team we'd like to ensure that Indian talent has the apt insights to benefit from the opportunities which are being shaped by the future of work."
‘AI is emerging as a key driver of transformation in customer interactions’
Udit Agarwal, VP and global head of marketing, Exotel, talks about the company’s role in helping manage customer engagement, key trends to look for and more
By Ruchika Jha | Mar 28, 2023 1:16 PM | 8 min read
The marketing industry has been witnessing novel trends, especially with the advent of artificial intelligence and now ChatGPT; the industry is priming to adapt to these new changes. With AI taking centre stage, chatbots will become an important tool in the customer engagement space, says Udit Agarwal, VP and global head of marketing, Exotel.
In a conversation with exchange4media, he shares his views on the company’s role in helping manage its clients’ customer engagement, key customer engagement trends to look for and more.
Excerpts:
What are the key customer engagement trends to look out for?
In the midst of one of the worst economic downturns in the last ten years, businesses must create engaging (or connected customer journeys) customer journeys that provide seamless and individualised experiences across all touchpoints if they are to stay one step ahead of their customers.
There are trends that can help in improving customer experience and business outcomes. One such trend is demolishing data silos of customer information.Though relatively new, this helps enterprises to be context-rich so that customer engagement by any department in the organisation is more empathetic and personalised, even as customers scale rapidly. This will help enterprises gain a more complete understanding of their customers, personalise interactions, improve efficiency, enhance data accuracy, improve collaboration and ensure better data security and compliance.
The other trend is omnichannel presence, which requires businesses to have a strong presence in multiple spaces, including physical and virtual. With advancements in telephony, AI-enabled chatbots can supplement voice-only calls in sales and marketing practices. This helps offer seamless customer interactions, and bots will become an essential part of the customer journey going forward.
Exotel believes that chatbots will become an important tool in the customer engagement space. However, we do not consider them to be a replacement for human interaction. Bots will work alongside human agents to improve customer service. The future of customer engagement is in multichannel communication, including SMS, messaging apps, voice and video. The first customer contact will be a bot, and if required, the customer can transition to human agents. This will guarantee seamless cross-channel communication between the client and the business. With the help of these trends, businesses can remain relevant and satisfy changing customer demands.
With fears of an economic recession, how are brands rechanneling their marketing strategy to stay competitive?
As the global economy braces for an impending recession, marketers are looking for ways to rethink their marketing strategies, pivot their efforts, and focus on building lasting customer connections. Given the weaker-than-expected performance in H1 FY 2022-23, Deloitte's recent report on India's economic outlook revised its growth projections for the Indian economy. According to the report, India will grow at a rate of 5.8 per cent – 6.3 per cent in fiscal year 2023-24.
Businesses are facing greater pressure to maintain cost- and competitive consciousness as long as the recession threat exists. Despite these challenges, AI is emerging as a key driver of transformation in customer interactions, assisting businesses in retail, healthcare, and hospitality to improve customer experience and build stronger connections with customers. Investing in customer experience improvements can ultimately yield a positive return on investment in a digital market where customers have too many choices.
To differentiate themselves from competitors and provide more value to customers, brands need a unified approach for conducting and tracking customer engagement and gaining valuable insights into customer behaviour and preferences. Investing in enhancing the customer experience can result in a favorable return on investment in the digital marketplace. Exotel's full-stack engagement platform can help organisations build valuable customer relationships, which is the most valuable currency in today's business world.
The larger role that the customer experience is playing in marketing strategy for companies across sectors.
In recent years, the customer experience has become a critical element of marketing strategy for companies across a range of sectors. Customers now have more choices than ever before, and they are increasingly demanding high-quality experiences from the companies they interact with.
One reason for this shift is the rise of digital technologies, which have made it easier for customers to interact with companies in a variety of ways, including through websites, mobile apps and social media platforms. This has created new opportunities for companies to engage with customers and provide personalised experiences.
In today's competitive market, customers are becoming more selective in their purchasing decisions and expect brands to go beyond just delivering quality products or services. To drive growth and remain competitive, companies need to offer exceptional customer experiences that exceed customer expectations.
AI-powered tools such as chatbots, virtual assistants, and voice assistants can automate customer interactions and personalise communication at scale, allowing companies to interact with customers quickly and efficiently while providing a personalised touch. Additionally, AI-powered analytics tools can help companies collect, analyse, and utilise customer data to enhance the customer experience by tailoring their offerings, predicting customer needs, and personalising communication.
Customer engagement is an essential marketing tool. What are the pitfalls that brands should therefore avoid?
When it comes to customer engagement, 'notification fatigue' is a major issue. Customers who are already pressed for time and attention due to information overload are irritated by too many messages, emails, and pop-up notifications. However, the old adage "out of sight, out of mind" also applies here. It is critical to strike the right balance between being visible and not being intrusive.
Additionally, privacy concerns must be taken into consideration, not only in light of data protection laws but also in light of rising customer awareness and demand for open and honest business practices.
To navigate these challenges, professional expertise and guidance on how to use the latest technology and tools are essential. With the right approach, businesses can effectively engage customers while maintaining their privacy and avoiding notification fatigue.
Please share some interesting cases of brands such as Ola, Swiggy and the role that Exotel has played in helping manage their customer engagement.
Exotel is a platform that specialises in customer engagement and offers various tools to help businesses of different sizes achieve their goals. The primary objective behind the creation of Exotel was to ensure that companies don't lose customers due to ineffective communication strategies or unanswered calls/messages. By using Exotel's cloud-telephony solutions, businesses such as Swiggy, Ola and BluSmart have been able to customise their engagement with their customers, improving response times and customer satisfaction.
For instance, Exotel provided Swiggy with automated calls to restaurants, number masking to protect the privacy of customers and restaurants/delivery agents, and verification of Cash on Delivery orders to minimise the risk of fraudulent orders. Exotel also offered Ola a smart IVR solution that enabled the tracking of drivers' awareness about new features and training videos.
With BluSmart, our partnership has been instrumental in supporting the company with reliable 80 per cent - 90 per cent call connectivity rates to its riders and drivers, giving way to a significant increase in customer satisfaction. Our custom cloud-based architecture has also been able to scale BluSmart’s customer engagement activities while they were experiencing a period of 25 per cent MoM growth.
Exotel aims to help businesses throughout the entire customer engagement cycle, from lead generation to sales conversion and customer retention. Its tools help companies build high brand equity and interact with their customers effectively. Overall, Exotel offers a valuable platform for businesses seeking to enhance their customer engagement efforts.
ChatGPT is the new buzzword. How do you feel it will benefit the CX solutions? How is Exotel leveraging it?
With ChatGPT’s open source model and advanced language processing, it has significant potential to disrupt the customer engagement space, strengthening companies’ conversational AI products. The opportunities GPT and further iterations present will work towards boosting the self-service capabilities of chatbots, resulting in decreased costs for businesses over time.
However, this does not signify a complete automation of the customer engagement process. As part of the customer journey, we envision chatbots being the first point of contact between a customer and a brand, addressing common queries and raising more complex matters with human agents. The goal of these advanced improvements in AI is meant to enhance human agents’ workflow rather than replace them altogether. The self-service functions can be explored across a variety of use cases like ordering food from a restaurant via WhatsApp, monitoring customer sentiment, translating customer queries into the appropriate language, and giving more tailored responses to customers.
How do you envision Exotel's marketing strategies in the coming years?
Within the coming years, we are looking to further expand our full-stack suite of offerings into markets within Southeast Asia and the Middle East. So far, the full-stack platform has been rolled out in Indonesia and the UAE, and we are currently increasing local operations within those countries.
Regarding our customer base, it has been a trend that internet-first tech startups are more recipient towards incorporating cloud-based software solutions into their practices, as they tend to be early adopters of emerging technologies. However, we have noticed that more traditional sectors in emerging markets like banking, real estate and manufacturing are increasingly migrating their operations to the cloud. Our approach will be to draw more focus towards reaching out to these segments, acting as reliable partners in their journeys towards digital transformation.
Kotak Mahindra Bank names Shruti Singh as AVP – Corp Comm
Her previous stint was with National Payments Corporation of India as External Communications Lead
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 1:14 PM | 1 min read
Kotak Mahindra Bank has named Shruti Singh as its Assistant Vice President – Corporate Communications.
Her previous stint was with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) as External Communications Lead.
Singh is a PR and communications professional with over 12 years of experience in the industry. She has also worked with renowned agencies and media houses like Genesis BCW, Value 360, V Spark Business Solutions and p7 News.
Leadership is not about power, but about empowerment: Diksha Rathour
Rathour, co-founder and head of PR at Cha-Chi, talks about her views on women leading PR, her personal heroes and her message for future leaders
By Shrabasti Mallik | Mar 27, 2023 1:59 PM | 6 min read
A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
In this edition, Diksha Rathour, co-founder and head of PR at Cha-Chi, talks about her views on women leading PR, her personal heroes and her message for future leaders.
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
Promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls through education, innovation and technology is essential for achieving sustainable development goals and creating a more inclusive and equitable society.
Education not only increases their employability but also helps them to become more self-sufficient, confident and independent. Educated women and girls are more likely to make informed decisions about their health, economic opportunities and political participation, leading to improved outcomes for themselves, their families and their communities. The digital age has created new opportunities for women and girls to learn, connect, and access information and resources. Digital platforms can help women entrepreneurs to reach new markets and access finance, while online learning and mentoring programs can provide women and girls with new opportunities to learn and develop new skills.
However, to ensure that women and girls benefit from the digital revolution, it is essential to address the gender divide, which remains a significant barrier to achieving gender equality in the digital age. A recent report by ‘The Commission on the Status of Women’ found that women and girls, regardless of their age or identity, from every part of the world, emphasised the significance of inclusion, gender-fair assistive technology, and gender-transformative measures in attaining gender parity in the digital realm. I strongly believe that we must tackle these challenges and take necessary steps to ensure that women and girls are not left behind in the digital era.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
The field of public relations has evolved significantly over the last few decades, with women's leadership and influence playing a critical role in this transformation. As women continue to break down barriers and assume more prominent positions in PR, we are witnessing new and exciting perspectives and approaches being brought to the table.
The rise of social media and digital communications has provided new opportunities for women to make their mark in PR. Women are playing a critical role in driving the growth of digital PR and social media, leveraging their skills in communication, creativity and relationship-building to build successful online campaigns.
While there is still work to be done, the progress made so far is a testament to the impact of women's leadership and influence in the field and the unique skills and strengths they bring to the industry.
Research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?
The lack of gender diversity in boardrooms is a persistent issue across many industries, including public relations. The fact that only 20 per cent of women sit on boards globally is concerning, as it suggests that women are not being considered for more opportunities to lead and influence decision-making processes.
Women leaders in PR bring a fresh perspective to the boardroom, challenge traditional ways of thinking and offer innovative solutions to complex problems. Women leaders may have different life experiences and backgrounds than their male counterparts, which can help bring new ideas and approaches to the table.
Companies with more diverse boards tend to perform better financially, according to a study performed by McKinsey & Company in 2018 and this is because the diversity of thought leads to better decision-making, and a wider range of perspectives can help companies identify and capitalise on new opportunities.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
Born and raised in the small city of Haldwani in Uttarakhand, I come from a middle-class joint family and have always been encouraged to work hard. Desiring to become an independent woman, I conducted extensive research and eventually convinced my parents to allow me to pursue a postgraduate degree in mass communication in Delhi. Moving to a new city was challenging, but I quickly adapted and settled in. The experience broadened my vision of the world around me whilst offering me an opportunity to learn and understand myself.
In 2015, I was offered an internship at one of the world's leading companies in advertising and PR. Over eight months of training, I learned about teamwork, time management and the importance of networking. My hard work paid off when my internship converted to a full-time job as an associate in 2016.
I had my first professional Eureka moment in 2018 when we started Cha-Chi, a leading reputation management and growth consultancy. In my role as a leader, I have successfully served over 200 clients, both Indian and global. I have been instrumental in the planning and execution of communication strategies for over 100 clients.
My grandfather is my inspiration and my forever hero. At a very early age, he left his native land to give his children a bright future. Unlike many from his generation, he was a modern man rooted in culture but accepting of the required changes of the times. I have always been inspired by his discipline, compassion, kindness, gratitude, perseverance, hard work and loving, caring nature. I’m glad to have adopted his morals and values to guide me through life.
Your message to future leaders?
My message to future leaders is to always lead with integrity, empathy and a commitment to serving others. Remember that leadership is not about power or control but inspiring and empowering others to reach their full potential.
Be open-minded, curious and willing to learn from different perspectives and experiences. Embrace diversity and inclusivity, recognising that everyone has something valuable to offer, regardless of their background, gender or ethnicity.
Use your platform to create positive change in the world. Identify the issues that matter most to you and work tirelessly to address them. Be bold and unafraid to take risks, but also be humble and willing to admit when you are wrong.
‘Women leaders in PR can add value to company’s boards by bringing diverse perspectives’
Bhavya Sharma, Director - communications and ESG, Urban Company, talks about how the PR and communications industry has changed extensively with more women joining workforce
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 12:00 PM | 3 min read
A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today we have Bhavya Sharma, director – communications and ESG, Urban Company.
Excerpts:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girl through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
With increasing dependency on technology and rapid developments in the future of work, bringing everyone under the digital umbrella is the need of the hour. According to the UN Women’s Gender Snapshot 2022 report, women’s lack of access to the digital world has negatively impacted the gross domestic product of low- and middle-income countries by almost $1 trillion. I am glad that IWD is using the day as an opportunity to not only celebrate the progress made towards gender equality but also to highlight the gap between access to technology among men and women.
Overall, the theme DigitALL: Innovation and technology are a crucial step towards promoting gender equality in the digital world and ensuring that women and girls can fully participate and benefit from technological advancements.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
The PR and communications industry, overall, has changed extensively with more and more women joining the workforce. Some of the critical changes that women have brought in the industry are advocacy for diversity and inclusion, and humanising the brands by highlighting people’s stories and making the messaging more authentic and relatable. Overall, they have helped cultivate a more empathetic and inclusive space that encourages openness and relationship building.
Numerous researches have highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the board room?
For PR practitioners, reputation building and crisis management are key areas of focus. These are also areas where new-age companies have limited knowledge or experience. I believe companies and early-stage startups can greatly benefit from these real-world insights. Apart from this, I believe women leaders in PR can add value to company’s boards by bringing in a diverse perspective.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
I am a Communications Strategist with close to 15 years of experience, spread across B2B and B2C. I started my career in 2008 as a research analyst but changed gears after about 2 years as I felt my true calling was in communications and branding. I joined Urban Company in 2017 where I got the chance to fully explore all dimensions of branding and communications and become a well-rounded communications professional.
I rely more on books (fiction and non-fiction) to find inspiration and therefore, it’s difficult for me to name just one hero or role model. However, I find Indra Nooyi and Sheryl Sandberg particularly inspiring.
Your message to future leaders.
Develop an inclusive world view, understand the challenges faced by different communities and leverage technology to enable empowerment as well as economic opportunities.
Dr. Subi Chaturvedi wins LMA outstanding achiever award 2023 for corporate excellence
The honour recognises Dr. Chaturvedi's incredible contributions to the fields of strategic advisory, public policy, corporate affairs and communications
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 12:01 PM | 3 min read
Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer, InMobi Group, was awarded the LMA Outstanding Achiever (Corporate) Award 2023. The award was conferred by Sri Brijesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in recognition of Dr. Chaturvedi's exceptional contributions to the field of public policy, corporate affairs and her unwavering commitment to promoting responsible innovation, inclusive growth, and bridging the digital divide.
The Lucknow Management Association (LMA) hosted the event on March 21, 2023, where the best and brightest from the fields of business, public service, and entrepreneurship came together to celebrate excellence.
This honour recognises Dr. Chaturvedi's incredible contributions to the fields of strategic advisory, public policy, corporate affairs, and communications, where she has made a significant impact over the past two decades.
As a global leader, Dr. Chaturvedi has worked with governments, international organisations, and multilateral institutions in leadership roles, serving as a Member of the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (MAG), Global Co-Chair of the Netmundial Initiative, and on the Boards of the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and IGFSA.
Dr. Chaturvedi has also played a pivotal role in championing issues such as responsible innovation, inclusive growth, bridging the digital divide, and improving access for the less privileged. She has helped two sovereign countries negotiate in areas like ICT, IT, and electronics manufacturing, telecommunications, financial, digital, and health services.
Dr. Chaturvedi's impact on the industry is far-reaching and her achievements are numerous. She led the industry advocacy for central regulatory oversight for the gaming industry in India, which was formerly deemed impossible due to state-owned legislation. She successfully led and contributed to negotiations resulting in six MOUs worth over 100 million USD, creating a pipeline across manufacturing, ICT, financial, and health services between the governments of India and Saudi Arabia, ahead of HM Prince Salman’s 2019 visit to India.
With her efforts, UP has become a hub of innovation and talent, contributing to the recently concluded Global Investor Summit and G20 meetings at Lucknow. Dr. Chaturvedi has held leadership positions in the country’s leading banks, MNCs, PSUs, media and strategy companies, industry bodies, chambers, advocacy firms, and think tanks.
Dr. Chaturvedi is a leading voice for developing countries and emerging economies on a wide range of topics, such as the digital economy, global markets, deepening democracy, and disruptive technology. She is a widely published author and has been instrumental in shaping national discourse on policy interventions for unlocking the full potential of the digital economy, transforming the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) into a credible platform for government-industry dialogue.
The LMA Outstanding Achiever (Corporate) Award 2023 is a fitting tribute to Dr. Subi Chaturvedi's outstanding contributions to the industry and is a testament to her leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to promoting innovation and progress in the field of corporate affairs. Her achievements serve as an inspiration to future generations of professionals and leaders as they strive to make their mark in their respective fields.
‘Women leaders in PR bring a different set of experiences & perspectives to the boardroom’
Anindita Sinha, head of corporate communications, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, talks about women in management positions in PR and how her father encouraged her to explore her life
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 3:56 PM | 7 min read
A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day. Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today we have Anindita Sinha, head of corporate communications, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd.
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girl through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
I must congratulate everyone on International Women’s Day. On the personal front, I believe that every day is women’s day, but yes, it makes sense to consciously recall and reaffirm our strengths. DigitALL is indeed a pertinent theme that resonates fully with today’s highly connected and ever-expanding digital world. In my opinion, innovation and technology are playing a crucial role in promoting gender equality and empowering women in various ways. From facilitating access to education and healthcare to creating new economic opportunities, technology has the potential to bridge gender gaps and advance women's rights.
One of the most significant contributions of technology to gender equality is the increased access to education and information. Online learning platforms, virtual mentorship programs and digital resources have made it easier for women to acquire new skills and knowledge, regardless of their location or socio-economic status. This has led to more women entering traditionally male-dominated fields, such as STEM, and pursuing careers that were previously out of reach.
Moreover, technology is creating new economic opportunities for women. The rise of e-commerce platforms, digital marketplaces and remote work has made it possible for women to start their own businesses, work from home and participate in the global economy on their terms. This is especially important in developing countries, where women's economic empowerment is crucial for poverty reduction and sustainable development. By increasing access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities, technology has the potential to transform the lives of women and girls, and help build a more equitable and inclusive society.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
Over the past few decades, there has been a significant shift in the representation of women in leadership roles in the PR industry. Historically, the industry has been male-dominated, with women being relegated to more supportive roles. However, the efforts of women in the industry and their allies have resulted in a gradual transformation of the field, paving the way for women to take on leadership positions and make their voices heard.
One of the key changes in recent decades has been the increased representation of women in top leadership positions in PR agencies and departments. More women are being appointed to CEO, COO and other executive positions than ever before. Moreover, women are now able to build their own businesses in the industry and have become successful entrepreneurs.
The industry has also become more welcoming and inclusive, with increased efforts to recognise and address gender disparities. Women are now provided with more opportunities to develop their skills and knowledge, with the implementation of mentoring programems and leadership training.
Overall, the past few decades have seen significant progress in terms of gender equality and the representation of women in leadership positions in the PR industry. However, there is still much work to be done to ensure that all women have equal opportunities to succeed and thrive in the field.
Numerous researches have highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR brings to the board room?
Women leaders in PR bring a unique perspective and set of values to the boardroom that can enhance decision-making and drive business success.
Given my experience and understanding of the industry, in my opinion, women leaders in PR tend to bring a collaborative and inclusive approach to the boardroom. This is because women are often more likely to value teamwork and consensus-building, which can help to create a more supportive and inclusive culture within the boardroom. Such an approach can lead to more effective decision-making and improved business outcomes.
Additionally, women leaders in PR bring a different set of experiences and perspectives to the boardroom. As women have traditionally been underrepresented in leadership positions, they often bring a fresh and unique perspective to the table. This can result in new ideas and innovative approaches being brought forward, which can lead to a competitive advantage for the organisation.
Women have been known to possess strong emotional intelligence and are skilled in building relationships. This trait has been found valuable in the boardroom, where the ability to build and maintain relationships with stakeholders is critical to business success.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
I hail from the beautiful city of Kolkata, known as the City of Joy, and have over 30 years of experience in the corporate communications domain. Throughout my career, I have always been an explorer, relishing the opportunity to network and connect with new people. Growing up, my dad was my ultimate inspiration, and his influence gave me the freedom to explore my life and learn through my journey.
My creative side led me to learn dancing, which taught me the importance of balancing mind, body and spirit. I also had the privilege of working as a news presenter for visual and audio mediums like Doordarshan and All India Radio, which helped me understand the power of voice and utilise this skill in my journey in the communications domain.
Over the last three decades, I have worked for both public and private sector companies, including PSUs like Airports Authority of India and renowned corporations like GVK, GMR Group and L&T. As a company spokesperson, I have handled numerous crisis scenarios and worked diligently to safeguard the brand and reputation of my organisation. I have also been a speaker at hundreds of forums, spanning various industries and educational platforms, and have mentored students and young professionals. I'm proud to have received 14 leadership awards, and my name was featured in Forbes India's 2021 New Year Special.
As a team player and leader, I believe in the all-round development of my team to create SMART+ professionals. To me, empowerment means recognising the power within oneself, which often remains untapped. Education, awareness of one's rights, safety, financial security, inclusiveness, introspection, and virtuousness can all significantly instil empowerment in individuals.
Apart from my professional life, I'm a movie buff and wanderlust at heart. I find ultimate peace, happiness and leisure in spending time with my family, cooking, dancing, reading and contributing towards animal rescue and care, as well as other social causes.
Your message to future leaders
To future leaders in PR, I would like to say that success in this field is not just about achieving business objectives but also about building and maintaining relationships with stakeholders. Therefore, it's important to focus on developing strong communication skills, emotional intelligence, empathy and a collaborative approach to work. In addition, be open to new ideas, embrace diversity, and foster a culture of inclusion. Keep learning, stay curious, and never stop striving to improve yourself and your organization. Remember, your success is not just about what you achieve but also about how you achieve it.
Concept PR wins communications mandate for Magniflex India
As part of the mandate, Concept PR will also provide professional daily news monitoring services
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 10:57 AM | 1 min read
Concept Public Relations India Limited (Concept PR) has won the communications mandate of Magniflex India.
Commenting on the development, Anand Nichani, MD, Magniflex India, said, “We are very happy to appoint Concept PR as our communication partners. During the pitch process, we were delighted that their strategy and communications approach matched our vision, perfectly. Coupled with Concept PR’s deep domain knowledge gives us the confidence that together we will be able to make a mark in this sector. We look forward to a long and fruitful alliance.”
The mandate covers the entire gamut of strategic counselling, planning & programming, preparation of communication documents, maintenance & management of media relations and implementation.
“We are delighted to partner with Magniflex as their PR consultants. As Europe’s leading luxury mattress brand, Magniflex will allow Indian buyers to have one of the best comfort experiences. We look forward to partnering Magniflex in their brand building effort as they look to grow in the India market,” said Ms. Archana Jain, SVP and Branch Head - Bengaluru, Concept Public Relations India Limited.
As part of the mandate, Concept PR will also provide professional daily news monitoring services through Concept BIU, the media monitoring arm of Concept PR.
