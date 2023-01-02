Media Mantra announces inclusive leave policy for the new year

To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated female leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.

The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.

Today, we feature Abhilasha Padhy, co-founder and joint managing director of 80 dB Communications. She was honoured with the 'Entrepreneur of the Year' award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022.

Excerpts from the interview:

Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?

Thank you for the award. I feel humbled and honoured by the recognition. My entrepreneurial journey is only half mine. I wouldn’t be the entrepreneur that I am today if it hadn’t been for my co-founder Kiran Ray Chaudhury with whom I began this journey. The award validates our work and motivates us to continue with our passion.

What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?

What inspires me is the zeal to make a mark in the industry by doing high-quality and meaningful work. When we started 80 dB, Kiran and I wanted to build an institution that would be synonymous with excellence in all that we undertook. We wanted to create top-notch impact for both our clients as well as our team. We’ve had several hits and some misses, and our journey continues. We intend to stay true to our vision and that passion continually inspires us to grow.

In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?

In the last 10 years, we’ve seen the PR industry evolve in ways that would have seemed unimaginable at one time. While every sector has seen huge transformational changes with the explosion of social media, in my view, the manner in which the PR industry has embraced and leveraged digital media to reshape itself and build brands is unparalleled.

PR is being reimagined from being just about media relations to a holistic discipline that encapsulates data analytics, digital marketing, content creation and advertising, all of which are interwoven to grow brand outreach across multiple media channels. With the adoption of leading-edge technologies to power data-driven decisions, PR is taking on many new roles that were previously not envisaged.

The change is owing, in no small part, to the proliferation of newer digital platforms. As audiences moved to these social media platforms, businesses realised they were missing out on key opportunities. PR firms were quick to respond to this shift and seized the opportunity to develop bespoke digital marketing services that supplemented traditional PR offerings.

Today, PR firms have ventured into diverse fields, including social marketing, digital marketing, audio, video and digital content creation, amongst other things. The transformation has afforded firms a great opportunity to engage and interact, penetrate new markets and forage into new revenue streams.

The contemporary PR industry is addressing not only the media influencers but also the general public. Tech-driven data mining, processing and analysis have, thus, become crucial must-haves for today’s PR professionals. It is important to use data in relevant and ethical ways to combat the onslaught of misinformation that plagues cyberspaces every day. PR today also needs to be creative and engaging to attract and retain consumers through their journey while ensuring the brand reputation is never compromised.

Modern PR is a complex amalgam of tech and human touchpoints all of which make it exciting and challenging at the same time. And the transformation of PR is far from complete. The industry continues to diversify and explore avenues as virtual and social norms evolve.

Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?

The industry has been my teacher in more ways than can be counted. For me, PR has come to mean an entire ecosystem of values that not only guides business communication but also life in general. While I have gained invaluable lessons about business understanding, strategic reasoning and lateral thinking, I have also come to realise the significance of conscious learning from all experiences, having the courage to follow your instincts, never stop empathising and caring, and above all – staying authentic in order to deliver the best.

I believe PR and comms will continue to mature in the coming days, with increased emphasis on more humanised and authentic communication, in order to establish brand credibility and trust. We will also continue to see social media being increasingly important. However, this will need to be complemented with in-person events as people recover from lockdowns, fatigue and crave physical human company.

What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?

The world is changing rapidly, and it’s important to remain agile and adaptable, but without losing sight of one’s principles and values. Budding professionals in the industry should strive consciously to be authentic to themselves and to their clients in all engagements and endeavours. Short-term success offers no guarantee of meeting long-term goals.