Max Life Insurance names Manisha Singh as Corporate VP – Corporate Communications

Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (“Max Life”/” Company”), announced the appointment of Manisha Singh as Corporate Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications. In her new role, she will lead the corporate communications vertical of the Company. Manisha will be responsible to develop and implement strategic communications to support Max Life’s long-term goal, initiatives to drive market leadership in line with the Company’s values especially ‘Customer Obsession’, and ‘Growth Mindset’.

Based at Max Life’s corporate office in Gurugram, Manisha will be reporting to Aalok Bhan, Director and Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life.

Manisha brings with her over 22 years of valuable experience in developing communication strategies tailor-made for business objectives of organisations. In the past, she has spearheaded the corporate communications for leading multi-national organizations like Nokia, HCL Technologies, Philips and Samsung. In her stints with globally distributed, multi-cultural organizations, she gained valuable experience in internal communications for building employee connect with the leadership and strengthening the employer brand for the organization.

Speaking on the appointment, Aalok Bhan, Director and Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life said, “It’s a privilege to have Manisha on board as she brings in stellar expertise in the field of communications and marketing. We are confident that Manisha will continue to engage our customers and employees with empathy and purpose while narrating Max Life’s story with creative agility and depth. We wish her the best in her journey at Max Life.”

Commenting on her appointment, Manisha Singh said, “I am delighted to be a part of the Max Life family. Life insurance is about trust and purpose, and I look forward to narrating the Company's growth story that’s built on these fundamental values. I am excited to work with the wonderful team at Max Life in contributing towards deepening our brand connect with consumers by creating and delivering value-based content through engaging channels.”

Before joining Max Life, Manisha has led corporate communications for Nokia in India. She played an important role in building Nokia’s brand identity as a leading telecom networks company. A graduate in English Literature from Delhi University, Manisha also holds an MBA degree from Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)