Mallika Sinha joins IKEA as Public Relations Leader

Mallika Sinha has joined IKEA as Public Relations Leader.

Her previous stint was with Vestige Marketing as Senior Manager – Marketing Communications.

Sinha announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Public Relations Leader - India at IKEA! My special thanks to Sussane Pulverer and Nivedeeta Moirangthem for this exciting opportunity. And a big shout out to Abhishek Jotwani for hand-holding me into the world of IKEA communication!”

Sinha is an experienced senior marketing communications manager with a demonstrated history of working in the health wellness and fitness industry. She is also skilled in crisis communications, digital marketing, customer journey, media relations, corporate communications, market research and management.

Throughout her career, Sinha has contributed to organisations such as L'Occitane en Provence, Oriflame India Pvt Ltd, Vitcom Consulting Pvt. Ltd. and IPAN.

