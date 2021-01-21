Lowe’s India appoints Shiwani Varma Vyas as Associate Director – Corporate Comms and CSR

Shiwani Varma Vyas has been appointed as Associate Director – Corporate Communications and CSR at Lowe’s India. In the role, Vyas will partner with the leadership and HR team to drive all internal and external communications in India. Additionally, she will also own and drive the company's overall CSR program for India.

Vyas has over 17 years of work experience enabling leaders and brands connect with their key stakeholders. Before joining Lowe’s, she was with Brillio (a digital technology services player) as Head of Internal Communications & Employer Branding. Earlier in her career, she has been with Minacs (now Concentrix) and Xchanging (now DXC). Prior to that she was with PR consultancies – Genesis Burson Marsteller and LINOpinion.

Commenting on her appointment, she said, “Lowe’s is a company with a rich history and culture. The Lowe’s India team has been at the forefront of building a best-in-class customer experience, being the catalysts for retail-tech. I am excited to be part of the organization and am looking forward to continue building a strong employer brand internally and externally at Lowe’s India.”

