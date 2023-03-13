Kaizzen is now ‘Great Place To Work’ certified

Nikky Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Teamwork Communications Group, talks about how it is important for future leaders to understand that when they empower a woman, they're empowering an entire community

There is nothing a woman cannot do or achieve once she sets her mind to it. Her spirit is indomitable, her focus unwavering and her perseverance steadfast. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.

Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.

Today we have Nikky Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Teamwork Communications Group

Excerpts from the interview:

Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.

While International Women's Day (IWD) offers an opportunity for global conversations and advocacy, I am someone who believes that conversations around empowering women should be daily and consistent. It is something I am passionate about and I always use my platform and sphere of influence to push agenda that support women's growth. The theme for this year's IWD is timely because technology and innovation drive the world. Women must be given access to these digital skills that they need to thrive.

I am also glad that there is now renewed synergy among concerned groups and that there's a focus on continuity. The theme adopted for this year's celebration coincides with the focus of the CSW-67 which seeks to foster gender equality and empowerment for all girls and women through education, innovation, and technology in the digital age. Today’s digital transformation opens avenues for women’s economic and social empowerment and can be used to boost gender equality if we are strategic about it. Digitalisation potentially supports women in myriad of ways – from earning income and growing employment, and networking prospects to accessing knowledge and information. Thus, bridging the digital gender gap is an ever more priority.

A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?

The PR industry is dominated by women, in terms of numbers. Women have all the qualities needed for a successful PR career. They can multitask and are great listeners, empathetic and more social, so it’s easier for them to collaborate effectively and creatively. Also, I feel women are attracted to an industry with more women working in it than men, so they feel they will be supported and encouraged. However, with all the women working in the PR industry, unfortunately, very few are seen in leadership roles. The majority of leadership roles are still filled by men. While most men are more likely to appoint another man into a leadership role, additionally, the problems around family commitments and a work/life balance are still ongoing issues in many workplaces.

The last few decades have now seen more women commanding a lot of recognition and respect. It’s slow progress. But hopefully, there will be a more balanced representation around the boardroom in the future. Today, there are women like myself who have been able to carve a niche for themselves in PR and have amassed quite a lot of influence. At Teamwork Communications Group, we're working to provide the access, resources and skills that women need to thrive.

Numerous research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?

There are also so many studies that have shown that companies with more women on the board perform better. It's the same thing all over the world. A 2020 study by the NEOMA Business School in the French city of Reims found that having more women on boards and in senior roles leads to higher efficiency and performance. Even the World Economic Forum published a report in 2015 which showed that organisations with higher female leadership record 36 per cent higher returns on equity. This has been seen again and again in India too and specifically in the PR industry.

You will often see most women balancing careers, households and families, along with many other experiences. These help women leaders to quickly adjust to new situations and focus on finding solutions to real-life work issues. When women become leaders, they provide a different set of skills and imaginative perspectives. Women tend to infuse empathy, passion and strong will to the board. They are also very flexible and have a consistent penchant for achieving results. Finally, women tend to form bonds quicker and this can translate to better working relationships with colleagues and business relationships with clients as well.

Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?

Growing up in Kanpur was a mixture of experiences for me. My family was one of those where women stayed at home and took care of the family. On the other hand, my town provided the exposure I needed to business and what it meant. It wasn't at all easy to decide to become an entrepreneur, especially if you consider by background, but I was convinced this was the way to go and I knew there was so much to be done in PR.

After starting out as a PR professional and gaining experience in several firms through the years, I decided to go my own way and establish my own PR firm in 2009, against the advice of naysayers. I have been able to learn the ropes in media relations, strategic planning, business development and more. We identified a gap in the industry that led us to set up India's first specialist healthcare agency. We have achieved significant strides ever since.

Keeping pace with the rapidly-changing media universe, Teamwork, in 2021, launched a dedicated social media influencer wing. In 2022, Teamwork hit its 13th year. Currently, the organisation is operating in over 65 cities across the country through a network with direct offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. There are also plans to set up offices in all the metros by end of this year, along with an international office in Singapore. As a woman, I do not take the opportunity for granted and that's why I'm passionate about the growth of other women in the PR sector by providing them opportunities for learning at Teamwork Communications.

Also, back in 2012, I took another entrepreneurial leap when I co-founded IHW Council. It is a health and wellness advocacy organisation that seeks to educate the public and raise awareness about a wide range of health-related issues, while also seeking to advocate and influence policy that will address them. This is done in partnership with healthcare organisations and practitioners.

I had a father who I looked up to a lot and I would say he influenced me in so many ways, especially with the spirit of entrepreneurship. He was my hero, and still remains my greatest inspiration in life.

Your message to future leaders?

Gender equality is important in its own right. It is important that future leaders understand that when you empower a woman, you're empowering an entire community. No nation can truly develop without first developing its women. Leaders have to lead by example. In any workplace role, there is nothing a man can do and a woman cannot. One has to give equal opportunities and let capable workers speak for themselves. I also want to encourage future female leaders to be courageous and brave. Never be afraid to pursue your dreams; and even if you are, do it afraid. Our country will be a better place if women are given equal opportunities and access.