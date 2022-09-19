Kaizzen bags communication & digital marketing mandate for LNJ Bhilwara Kings

The agency will promote LNJ Bhilwara Kings and help the team connect with the various stakeholders of the LNJ Bhilwara Group

Kaizzen has bagged the PR mandate for Bhilwara Kings, the franchise team of eminent business house, the LNJ Bhilwara Group for the upcoming Legends League Cricket.

As the strategic communications partner, the agency has been entrusted with the responsibility of promoting LNJ Bhilwara Kings and help the team connect with the various stakeholders of the LNJ Bhilwara Group.

On the association, Riju Jhunjhunwala, Team Owner, LNJ Bhilwara Kings said, “Kaizzen leads the way in this domain and we at LNJ Bhilwara could not have found better partner to handle our communications mandate. We are happy and confident that Kaizzen will help in building the brand stature to greater heights.”

After winning the PR rights of the Bhilwara Kings at Legends League Cricket season 2, Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO, Kaizzen said “We at Kaizzen are elated to be entrusted by LNJ Bhilwara Group to handle its communication mandate for the Bhilwara Kings at the Legends League Cricket to enrich the corporate image of the group. The vision and priorities of the group are quite clear and our team is pumped up to work in close coordination with the brand to reach its goal by delivering creative, impactful and disruptive PR solutions. We are looking forward to a strong partnership.”

