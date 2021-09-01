Just Dial appoints Abhishek Roy as the Head of PR

Just Dial has appointed Abhishek Roy as the Head of PR. In this role, Roy will lead the PR function offering communications counsel to the executive team, business units, and the functional areas. Prior to this Roy was the Senior Communications Manager with Magicbricks.

"I am excited to take on this exciting role at Justdial. Being India’s largest hyperlocal eCommerce platform, it is ingrained in our daily lives. I am looking forward to this opportunity to strategically position the communications function to help the brand reach its business objectives,” said Roy.

A seasoned communicator with 16 years of experience, Roy has worked across multiple sectors in corporate communications. In the past, he has also worked with the Corporate Communications functions in Aircel and Star TV. Prior to Corporate Communications, Roy has spent almost a decade as a Sports Journalist with IANS and The Telegraph.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)