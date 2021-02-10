IPRCCA 2020: The countdown begins

On Feb 12, stalwarts of the industry will deliberate on some of the most insightful and intriguing topics related to the communications domain

The countdown to the 11th edition of exchange4media India PR and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA) has begun. Esteemed speakers for ‘India PR and Corporate Communications Conference (IPRCCC)’ 2020 are all geared up to tackle some intriguing topics related to the communication industry. The event is scheduled to be held virtually on 12th February, 2021.

These thought leaders from diverse fields of the communications industry will be deliberating on topics related to communication diaspora and economic revival.

Putting the spotlight on “Regional media: a defining factor in future of communications, how it will become a game changer “, thought leaders from the regional PR space like Shailesh Goyal, Founder & Director of Simulations; Khurshid Ahmad, Managing Director, Advantage Group; Mukesh Kharbanda, Managing Director, Fuzion; Sheela K Panicker, Founder Enright PR; with Session Chair Anup Sharma, Independent Communication Consultant & Senior Director, PRCAI will discuss the reach and importance of regional PR agencies.

The next session will have leaders discussing Digital marketing and communication in the age of the social media influencer. For the panel, we have Rachana Chowdhary, Founder Director, Media Value Works; Pranav Kumar, Allison + Partners; Shruti Khanna, Deputy Manager – Digital & Retail Marketing, FORD along with session chair Mamta Dhingra, Founder- Lateral Sutra.

The last panel discussion will focus on “communication for social change and transformation”, where we will have Anurag Chauhan, Founder, Humans for Humanity; Nanditta Chibber, Media & Communications Consultant; Vansh Nathani, Director, Educis; Renuka Dudeja, Brand and Marcomm Specialist; Laxmi Agarwal, Activist, The Laxmi Foundation along with session chair Sherya Krishnan, Sr. VP and Head Marketing and Communications at Anviti Insurance Brokers talking about the role of communication for social change.

Valedictory session will be conducted by Catherine Devaney, Deputy MD and Head of Health, UK, WE Communications where she will speak on the "critical factors and forces that will shape communications in 2021".

Stay tuned for more information.

