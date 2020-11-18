India Sotheby’s International Realty onboards Manisha Natarajan to lead brand comm

India Sotheby’s International Realty (India SIR) has appointed Manisha Natarajan as Senior Advisor, Brand Communication and Editorial. She is ranked among India's leading editorial voices on real estate and urban development.

Natarajan’s role at India Sotheby’s International Realty will be to strengthen the brand outreach through a content-led communication strategy while creating and leading knowledge-led media partnerships.

She will also be supporting brand awareness for Sotheby’s International Realty’s ‘Keystone’ program, in India. As a thought-leader and content specialist Manisha’s forte is in building brands through digital and content led communication strategy.



Speaking on the appointment, Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty said, "We are excited to have Manisha on board with India Sotheby’s International Realty. She is a highly regarded industry expert and an accomplished media personality. Her in-depth understanding of the real estate landscape is a significant value add to our vision of building a differentiated, knowledge led brand outreach. Manisha will work closely with our team to drive integrated brand strategies.”



Natarajan commented, “I am impressed with the growth and track record of India SIR, and with what this entrepreneurial team has accomplished in such a short span. Sotheby’s International Realty is an iconic brand, and it is my privilege to be part of a team which shares the vision of establishing brand leadership through insightful and exciting content, digital and media strategies.”