Hill+Knowlton ropes in Shubhreet Kaur as Director of Creative Services

Kaur has over 16 years of experience in the media and digital space

Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) has appointed Shubhreet Kaur as Director of Creative Services in India.

With over 16 years’ experience in the media and digital space, Shubhreet brings her expansive experience to fuel the organisation’s creative services. Working alongside Hemant Varma, Director of Content + Publishing Strategy, H+K India has now established a strong, senior team spearheading Innovation + Creativity as part of a regional team which fuels H+K’s future strategy for communications.

Abhishek Gulyani, CEO – Hill+Knowlton Strategies India, said: “We are thrilled to have Shubhreet Kaur on board with us as Director of Creative Services. We believe in emboldening our mission of developing strategic and creative ways of engaging with the audience, and Shubhreet will bring in a blend of creative vision, dynamic ideas and strategic business sense for our valued clients.”

Discussing her new role as Director of Creative Services at Hill+Knowlton Strategies India, Shubhreet Kaur said: “I look forward to driving H+K’s creative services, heroing our strategy, design, and production teams to further enhance the agency’s dynamic offering to its clients in India.”

“Ideation, designing and implementation of ideas keep Shubhreet creatively inspired, and she aims to bring a fresh perspective for actionable, creative initiatives to H+K. Shubhreet began her career as a correspondent and has developed a diverse body of experience in both journalism, social media, and influencer marketing,” the company said.

