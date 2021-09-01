HDFC Bank names Somasroy Chakraborty as DVP – Corp Comm

Previously, Chakraborty was associated with SREI

Updated: Sep 1, 2021 11:49 AM
Somasroy Chakraborty

Somasroy Chakraborty has moved on from SREI and will be joining HDFC Bank as its DVP – Corp Comm. 

Chakraborty worked at SREI for more than 6 years as Vice President and Head of Public Relations. He led the Corporate Communications function of Kanoria Foundation Group. He also provided strategic counsel to senior management, planned media engagement programmes, offered guidance on social media engagements and handled crisis communication. 

Chakraborty was previously associated with prominent media organizations like Business Standard, TickerNews Service, Newswire 18 and The Financial Express.

