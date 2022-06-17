Harsha Ramchandra promoted to Head – Corp Comm at Tata Sons

Here, she will lead group corporate communications including external, internal and social media

Harsha Ramchandra has been promoted to Head – Corporate Communications at Tata Sons. Here she will be leading group corporate communications including external, internal, and social media.

Ramchandra has been associated with Tata Sons where she worked as Assistant Vice President. Prior to this, she associated with Tata Consultancy Services for more than eight years as General Manager – Corporate Communications.

Ramchandra is a communications professional with over 15 years of experience in the industry. She has also contributed to Vaishnavi Corporate Communications.

